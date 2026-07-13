San Mateo: Good Trouble Lives On - Street Protest for Voting Rights & Racial Justice

Date:

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible San Mateo

Location Details:

Intersection of El Camino Real & 31st Avenue

San Mateo, CA 94403

Saturday, July 18 at 1 – 2:30pm



Intersection of El Camino Real & 31st Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403



Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, Indivisible San Mateo is on the street at 31st and El Camino in front of West Elm furniture at Hillsdale Mall to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations.



Join us to make good trouble with our signs and our peace-loving selves to honor the life and work of Congressman and civil rights activist and organizer John Lewis. Sing along to the music of The Freedom Strummers and enjoy the cacophonous solidarity of our horn-honking brothers and sisters.



The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.



But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.



Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.