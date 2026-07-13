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San Mateo: Good Trouble Lives On - Street Protest for Voting Rights & Racial Justice
Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible San Mateo
Location Details:
Intersection of El Camino Real & 31st Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94403
San Mateo, CA 94403
Saturday, July 18 at 1 – 2:30pm
Intersection of El Camino Real & 31st Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, Indivisible San Mateo is on the street at 31st and El Camino in front of West Elm furniture at Hillsdale Mall to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations.
Join us to make good trouble with our signs and our peace-loving selves to honor the life and work of Congressman and civil rights activist and organizer John Lewis. Sing along to the music of The Freedom Strummers and enjoy the cacophonous solidarity of our horn-honking brothers and sisters.
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.
But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.
Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
Intersection of El Camino Real & 31st Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, Indivisible San Mateo is on the street at 31st and El Camino in front of West Elm furniture at Hillsdale Mall to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations.
Join us to make good trouble with our signs and our peace-loving selves to honor the life and work of Congressman and civil rights activist and organizer John Lewis. Sing along to the music of The Freedom Strummers and enjoy the cacophonous solidarity of our horn-honking brothers and sisters.
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.
But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.
Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 8:10PM
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