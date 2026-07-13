Half Moon Bay: Good Trouble Lives On Sidewalk Rally for Voting & Civil Rights

Date:

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Local volunteers for John Lewis Day

Location Details:

Intersection of Hwy 92 and Main Street

Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Saturday, July 18 at 11:30am – 1pm



Intersection of Hwy 92 and Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019



This event is part of a nationwide day of protest and action for voting & civil rights and racial justice.



The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.



But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.



Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're organizing an event in Half Moon Bay to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations. Join us!



A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.