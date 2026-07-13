Redwood City: Good Trouble Lives On - Voting Rights & Racial Justice Protest

Date:

Friday, July 17, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible San Mateo and SURJ

Location Details:

Intersection of El Camino Real & Jefferson Ave.

Redwood City, CA 94063

Join Indivisible San Mateo and SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) in Redwood City for a sidewalk protest supporting voting & civil rights in honor of the legacy of civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis.



Friday, July 17 at 5 – 6:30 PM



Sequoia Station, 1001-1111 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94063



We will listen to the speeches of WE THE PEOPLE and to the music of The Freedom Strummers to carry forward the torch of the civil rights movement by doing what Lewis loved most – organizing, educating, and taking action.



Bring yourselves and your signs to honor John Lewis who inspires us everyday to make Good Trouble.



Coined by civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, “Good Trouble” is the act of coming together to take peaceful, non-violent action to challenge injustice. The power of collective non-violent action resulted in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and we must maintain that same collective action to fight for voting rights today.



The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.



But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.



Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're organizing an event in our community to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations. Join us!



Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.