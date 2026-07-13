From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Good Trouble Lives On! Weekend of Action for Voting Rights Civil Rights & Racial Justice

Date:

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Good Trouble Lives On and partners

Email:

Location Details:

In honor of late Congressman John Lewis:



Nationwide weekend of peaceful marches, rallies and community actions for voting rights, civil rights and racial justice.





WE MUST STAND UP FOR VOTING RIGHTS, CIVIL RIGHTS and RACIAL JUSTICE!



We are facing the most brazen rollback of civil rights in generations. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington must live on in our unified action.



Across America, let’s make good trouble!



Join us from July 17th – July 19th as we honor the legacy of John Lewis and carry the torch of the civil rights movement.



Find a protest or community action event near you:



Website:



No event near you? Join the movement by hosting an event in your community.





TEACH, REACH & PREACH



Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're continuing the fight for voting rights with “Good Trouble Lives On Weekend of Action (GTLO).



Across the country, communities will gather for voting rights teach-ins, non-partisan voter engagement events, marches and rallies.



This year's theme is “TEACH! REACH! PREACH!”, a call to educate and engage our communities in the fight for our freedom to vote.



Teach, Reach, Preach reflects a longstanding tradition of civic engagement rooted in the Civil Rights Movement.



Teach! is all about TEACHING your community about the history and importance of civic engagement, voting, and civil rights.



PREACH! Events will unite interfaith clergy and people of faith across the country to inspire community members about the importance of civic engagement and voting rights.



REACH! Events are all about REACHING your community members through meaningful voter outreach that connects people with civic education, voting resources, and opportunities to get involved.



Change begins by teaching communities about their history, rights, and the power of civic participation, reaching people through meaningful outreach and trusted relationships, and preaching a message of hope, justice, and collective responsibility that inspires action.



Together, these three pillars empower communities to become informed, engaged, and active participants in our democracy.





What is “Good Trouble Lives On?”



Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we must continue the fight for voting rights with “Good Trouble Lives On Weekend of Action (GTLO).”



Coined by civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, “Good Trouble” is the act of coming together to take peaceful, non-violent action to challenge injustice. The power of collective non-violent action resulted in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and we must maintain that same collective action to fight for voting rights today.



This year’s weekend of action will honor the legacy of Congressman John Lewis and carry the torch of the civil rights movement by doing what Lewis loved most – organizing, educating, and taking action.





Why now?



We’re witnessing a Jim-Crow era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms and silence Black and Brown communities to consolidate their power.



This past year, politicians in Congress and in state legislatures have pushed anti-voter bills, and following the Supreme Court’s disastrous decision to gut the Voting Rights Act, state legislatures across the South are forcing through racist maps designed to stifle Black and Brown voting power, because they know, our country is strongest when voters show up, speak out, and exercise our power.



In the spirit of Congressman John Lewis, we must teach the public about what is happening, then reach out to our community members and preach about our movement across religions.





PLEASE NOTE: A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events. This action is non-partisan and does not support nor endorse any particular candidate or ballot measure. GOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON!WE MUST STAND UP FOR VOTING RIGHTS, CIVIL RIGHTS and RACIAL JUSTICE!We are facing the most brazen rollback of civil rights in generations. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington must live on in our unified action.Across America, let’s make good trouble!Join us from July 17th – July 19th as we honor the legacy of John Lewis and carry the torch of the civil rights movement.Find a protest or community action event near you: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/map/ Website: https://www.goodtroubleliveson.org/ No event near you? Join the movement by hosting an event in your community.TEACH, REACH & PREACHSix years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're continuing the fight for voting rights with “Good Trouble Lives On Weekend of Action (GTLO).Across the country, communities will gather for voting rights teach-ins, non-partisan voter engagement events, marches and rallies.This year's theme is “TEACH! REACH! PREACH!”, a call to educate and engage our communities in the fight for our freedom to vote.Teach, Reach, Preach reflects a longstanding tradition of civic engagement rooted in the Civil Rights Movement.Teach! is all about TEACHING your community about the history and importance of civic engagement, voting, and civil rights.PREACH! Events will unite interfaith clergy and people of faith across the country to inspire community members about the importance of civic engagement and voting rights.REACH! Events are all about REACHING your community members through meaningful voter outreach that connects people with civic education, voting resources, and opportunities to get involved.Change begins by teaching communities about their history, rights, and the power of civic participation, reaching people through meaningful outreach and trusted relationships, and preaching a message of hope, justice, and collective responsibility that inspires action.Together, these three pillars empower communities to become informed, engaged, and active participants in our democracy.What is “Good Trouble Lives On?”Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we must continue the fight for voting rights with “Good Trouble Lives On Weekend of Action (GTLO).”Coined by civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, “Good Trouble” is the act of coming together to take peaceful, non-violent action to challenge injustice. The power of collective non-violent action resulted in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and we must maintain that same collective action to fight for voting rights today.This year’s weekend of action will honor the legacy of Congressman John Lewis and carry the torch of the civil rights movement by doing what Lewis loved most – organizing, educating, and taking action.Why now?We’re witnessing a Jim-Crow era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms and silence Black and Brown communities to consolidate their power.This past year, politicians in Congress and in state legislatures have pushed anti-voter bills, and following the Supreme Court’s disastrous decision to gut the Voting Rights Act, state legislatures across the South are forcing through racist maps designed to stifle Black and Brown voting power, because they know, our country is strongest when voters show up, speak out, and exercise our power.In the spirit of Congressman John Lewis, we must teach the public about what is happening, then reach out to our community members and preach about our movement across religions.PLEASE NOTE: A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events. This action is non-partisan and does not support nor endorse any particular candidate or ballot measure.