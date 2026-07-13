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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/25/2026
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Social and Economic Justice Film Festival

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Alliance for Social and Economic Justice
Location Details:
Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St, SF,CA, 94103
We hope you'll join us for the Alliance for Social and Economic Justice's 7th Annual Social and Economic Justice Film Festival! The Festival will be held at the historic Victoria Theatre on Saturday, July 25th! There are four screening blocks, morning (11 AM - 1 PM), afternoon (2 PM - 3:45 PM), late afternoon (4 PM and 6 PM) and evening(7 PM - 9:30 PM)!

Tickets are $15 for a single screening block, $35 for an all day pass (access to see all four blocks and all the films), or $20 for a streaming pass to view all the films at home.

Tickets are available at the following link: bit.ly/sejfilmfest2026

Share the flyer and help us spread the word!!!

The Festival Lineup is as follows:

MORNING (11 AM - 1 PM)
What Melts Ice?
Where Is Samuel?
La Isla
Language Back
Revolt Against La Belle Epoque

AFTERNOON (2 PM - 3:45 PM)
DHS: Give Us Back Our Children
Priced Out: Why You Can't Afford a Place to Live in San San Francisco - This is Not Over
Sa Amin - Our Place

LATE AFTERNOON (4 PM - 6 PM)
Crushing Wheelchairs

EVENING (7 PM - 9:30 PM)
SF Living Wage Coalition Documentary
WTO/99
For more information: https://www.csej.org/social-and-economic-j...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 12:28PM
§Make Films Political Again!
by Alliance for Social and Economic Justice
Mon, Jul 13, 2026 12:28PM
This year's festival features films by independent filmmakers advancing labor rights, human rights, and social and economic justice
original image (1545x2000)
Proceeds support the center for social and economic justice and programming and workshops developing the leadership skills of low-wage and immigrant workers taking action fighting for justice, equality, and sustainability.
https://www.csej.org/social-and-economic-j...
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