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Social and Economic Justice Film Festival
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Alliance for Social and Economic Justice
Location Details:
Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St, SF,CA, 94103
We hope you'll join us for the Alliance for Social and Economic Justice's 7th Annual Social and Economic Justice Film Festival! The Festival will be held at the historic Victoria Theatre on Saturday, July 25th! There are four screening blocks, morning (11 AM - 1 PM), afternoon (2 PM - 3:45 PM), late afternoon (4 PM and 6 PM) and evening(7 PM - 9:30 PM)!
Tickets are $15 for a single screening block, $35 for an all day pass (access to see all four blocks and all the films), or $20 for a streaming pass to view all the films at home.
Tickets are available at the following link: bit.ly/sejfilmfest2026
Share the flyer and help us spread the word!!!
The Festival Lineup is as follows:
MORNING (11 AM - 1 PM)
What Melts Ice?
Where Is Samuel?
La Isla
Language Back
Revolt Against La Belle Epoque
AFTERNOON (2 PM - 3:45 PM)
DHS: Give Us Back Our Children
Priced Out: Why You Can't Afford a Place to Live in San San Francisco - This is Not Over
Sa Amin - Our Place
LATE AFTERNOON (4 PM - 6 PM)
Crushing Wheelchairs
EVENING (7 PM - 9:30 PM)
SF Living Wage Coalition Documentary
WTO/99
Tickets are $15 for a single screening block, $35 for an all day pass (access to see all four blocks and all the films), or $20 for a streaming pass to view all the films at home.
Tickets are available at the following link: bit.ly/sejfilmfest2026
Share the flyer and help us spread the word!!!
The Festival Lineup is as follows:
MORNING (11 AM - 1 PM)
What Melts Ice?
Where Is Samuel?
La Isla
Language Back
Revolt Against La Belle Epoque
AFTERNOON (2 PM - 3:45 PM)
DHS: Give Us Back Our Children
Priced Out: Why You Can't Afford a Place to Live in San San Francisco - This is Not Over
Sa Amin - Our Place
LATE AFTERNOON (4 PM - 6 PM)
Crushing Wheelchairs
EVENING (7 PM - 9:30 PM)
SF Living Wage Coalition Documentary
WTO/99
For more information: https://www.csej.org/social-and-economic-j...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 12:28PM
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