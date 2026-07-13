Social and Economic Justice Film Festival

Date:

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Alliance for Social and Economic Justice

Location Details:

Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St, SF,CA, 94103



We hope you'll join us for the Alliance for Social and Economic Justice's 7th Annual Social and Economic Justice Film Festival! The Festival will be held at the historic Victoria Theatre on Saturday, July 25th! There are four screening blocks, morning (11 AM - 1 PM), afternoon (2 PM - 3:45 PM), late afternoon (4 PM and 6 PM) and evening(7 PM - 9:30 PM)!



Tickets are $15 for a single screening block, $35 for an all day pass (access to see all four blocks and all the films), or $20 for a streaming pass to view all the films at home.



Tickets are available at the following link: bit.ly/sejfilmfest2026



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The Festival Lineup is as follows:



MORNING (11 AM - 1 PM)

What Melts Ice?

Where Is Samuel?

La Isla

Language Back

Revolt Against La Belle Epoque



AFTERNOON (2 PM - 3:45 PM)

DHS: Give Us Back Our Children

Priced Out: Why You Can't Afford a Place to Live in San San Francisco - This is Not Over

Sa Amin - Our Place



LATE AFTERNOON (4 PM - 6 PM)

Crushing Wheelchairs



EVENING (7 PM - 9:30 PM)

SF Living Wage Coalition Documentary

WTO/99