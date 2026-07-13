top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Struggle Against Apartheid In South Africa, The ILWU Local 10 Connection & It's Relevance

by LaborFest.net
Mon, Jul 13, 2026 11:46AM
A panel was held at ILWU Local 10 to discuss the connection between ILWU Local 10 and the South Africa dockers and the fight against the apartheid regime.
In 1984, ILWU member in San Francisco refused to unload South African cargo
original image (2400x1420)
Labor historian Peter Cole who has focused on longshore workers and international solidarity, Larry Wright, a retired member of ILWU Local 10 and with the Southern African Solidarity Committee and ILWU Local 10 retired secretary Clarence Thomas all talked about the history of longshore labor, internationalism and the struggle against apartheid. This meeting was held at ILWU Local 10 on July 9, 2026

Additional Media:
Two Great Port Cities Presentation By Labor Historian Peter Cole In Durban, South Africa
https://youtu.be/m_rDOvJ7nO8

Rise Of Durban Working Class, Apartheid, Unions & The Struggle Today With Nise Malange
https://youtu.be/QFgHLjHEeMY

BTR Workers In South Africa & Around The World With Sisters Of The Long March GMB Manchester UK1988
https://youtu.be/30uxbFaJvJw

The Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David Hemson
https://youtu.be/EXyr3xdoSRw

The AFL-CIO & CIA In South Africa & Jabu Ndlovu With SA Trade Union Organizer David Hemson
https://youtu.be/s7fN1q0cmdM

Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All”
https://youtu.be/51R-NqWYFZw

On May1 It's Time For A General Strike & Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Trent Willis
https://youtu.be/Vnwsnx0oNC4

2021 May Day San Francisco ILWU Marches & Supports Chilean Dockworkers & Angela Davis Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/v2E6yaqF8_A

South Africa RETUSA Dock Strikers & ILWU West Coast Longshore Workers Speak Out
https://youtu.be/TEKg4WrUYtc

S. Africa Nat Dockers Strike Of Transnet With RTUSA JV Dube, David Hemson & Namibia Workers Struggle
https://youtu.be/Jq20jE-qpws
.
South Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & Communities
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU

Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY

LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/lg3h3UM6UCU
§Durban Dockers Protest Against Apartheid
by LaborFest.net
Mon, Jul 13, 2026 11:46AM
sm_sa_durban_dockworkers_protest.jpg
original image (3200x2400)
The Durban dockworkers supported a rebellion against apartheid in 1973 that shut down the city. It was the first mass working class protest against the apartheid regime.
https://youtu.be/lg3h3UM6UCU
§Labor Community Rally At Pier 80 In San Francisco To Stop Unloading Of SA Cargo
by LaborFest.net
Mon, Jul 13, 2026 11:46AM
sm_ilwunov84_sa_cargo_boycott.jpg
original image (3130x2075)
At pier 80 in San Francisco in November 1984, a labor community picket line was held to support the action by ILWU Local 10 and ILWU Local 34 longshore workers not to unload cargo from South Africa
https://youtu.be/lg3h3UM6UCU
§The South Africa Solidarity Committee With ILWU Members Sent Container of Aid To The Fight
by LaborFest.net
Mon, Jul 13, 2026 11:46AM
ilwu_south_africa_solidarity_container_1980s.jpg
The ILWU South Africa Solidarity Committee raised funds for aid to fighters against apartheid and filled a container to support the struggle against apartheid.
https://youtu.be/lg3h3UM6UCU
§South African RTUSA Picket Against Union Busting & Privatization
by LaborFest.net
Mon, Jul 13, 2026 11:46AM
sa_rtusa_picket_.jpg
The ANC government has allowed the privatization of Transnet which runs the ports of South Africa and the new company is destroying conditions and benefits of dockworkers.
https://youtu.be/lg3h3UM6UCU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code