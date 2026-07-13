A panel was held at ILWU Local 10 to discuss the connection between ILWU Local 10 and the South Africa dockers and the fight against the apartheid regime.

Labor historian Peter Cole who has focused on longshore workers and international solidarity, Larry Wright, a retired member of ILWU Local 10 and with the Southern African Solidarity Committee and ILWU Local 10 retired secretary Clarence Thomas all talked about the history of longshore labor, internationalism and the struggle against apartheid. This meeting was held at ILWU Local 10 on July 9, 2026Additional Media:Two Great Port Cities Presentation By Labor Historian Peter Cole In Durban, South AfricaRise Of Durban Working Class, Apartheid, Unions & The Struggle Today With Nise MalangeBTR Workers In South Africa & Around The World With Sisters Of The Long March GMB Manchester UK1988The Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David HemsonThe AFL-CIO & CIA In South Africa & Jabu Ndlovu With SA Trade Union Organizer David HemsonAngela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All”On May1 It's Time For A General Strike & Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Trent Willis2021 May Day San Francisco ILWU Marches & Supports Chilean Dockworkers & Angela Davis Speaks OutSouth Africa RETUSA Dock Strikers & ILWU West Coast Longshore Workers Speak OutS. Africa Nat Dockers Strike Of Transnet With RTUSA JV Dube, David Hemson & Namibia Workers StruggleSouth Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & CommunitiesClover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe SebeiSouth African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli BillionairesLaborFestLabor Video Project