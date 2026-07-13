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Struggle Against Apartheid In South Africa, The ILWU Local 10 Connection & It's Relevance
A panel was held at ILWU Local 10 to discuss the connection between ILWU Local 10 and the South Africa dockers and the fight against the apartheid regime.
Labor historian Peter Cole who has focused on longshore workers and international solidarity, Larry Wright, a retired member of ILWU Local 10 and with the Southern African Solidarity Committee and ILWU Local 10 retired secretary Clarence Thomas all talked about the history of longshore labor, internationalism and the struggle against apartheid. This meeting was held at ILWU Local 10 on July 9, 2026
Additional Media:
Two Great Port Cities Presentation By Labor Historian Peter Cole In Durban, South Africa
https://youtu.be/m_rDOvJ7nO8
Rise Of Durban Working Class, Apartheid, Unions & The Struggle Today With Nise Malange
https://youtu.be/QFgHLjHEeMY
BTR Workers In South Africa & Around The World With Sisters Of The Long March GMB Manchester UK1988
https://youtu.be/30uxbFaJvJw
The Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David Hemson
https://youtu.be/EXyr3xdoSRw
The AFL-CIO & CIA In South Africa & Jabu Ndlovu With SA Trade Union Organizer David Hemson
https://youtu.be/s7fN1q0cmdM
Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All”
https://youtu.be/51R-NqWYFZw
On May1 It's Time For A General Strike & Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Trent Willis
https://youtu.be/Vnwsnx0oNC4
2021 May Day San Francisco ILWU Marches & Supports Chilean Dockworkers & Angela Davis Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/v2E6yaqF8_A
South Africa RETUSA Dock Strikers & ILWU West Coast Longshore Workers Speak Out
https://youtu.be/TEKg4WrUYtc
S. Africa Nat Dockers Strike Of Transnet With RTUSA JV Dube, David Hemson & Namibia Workers Struggle
https://youtu.be/Jq20jE-qpws
.
South Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & Communities
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU
Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8
South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY
LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Media:
Two Great Port Cities Presentation By Labor Historian Peter Cole In Durban, South Africa
https://youtu.be/m_rDOvJ7nO8
Rise Of Durban Working Class, Apartheid, Unions & The Struggle Today With Nise Malange
https://youtu.be/QFgHLjHEeMY
BTR Workers In South Africa & Around The World With Sisters Of The Long March GMB Manchester UK1988
https://youtu.be/30uxbFaJvJw
The Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David Hemson
https://youtu.be/EXyr3xdoSRw
The AFL-CIO & CIA In South Africa & Jabu Ndlovu With SA Trade Union Organizer David Hemson
https://youtu.be/s7fN1q0cmdM
Angela Davis On May Day 2022 In SF "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All”
https://youtu.be/51R-NqWYFZw
On May1 It's Time For A General Strike & Fighting Labor Movement! ILWU10 Former Pres Trent Willis
https://youtu.be/Vnwsnx0oNC4
2021 May Day San Francisco ILWU Marches & Supports Chilean Dockworkers & Angela Davis Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/v2E6yaqF8_A
South Africa RETUSA Dock Strikers & ILWU West Coast Longshore Workers Speak Out
https://youtu.be/TEKg4WrUYtc
S. Africa Nat Dockers Strike Of Transnet With RTUSA JV Dube, David Hemson & Namibia Workers Struggle
https://youtu.be/Jq20jE-qpws
.
South Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & Communities
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU
Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8
South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY
LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/lg3h3UM6UCU
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