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Bay Area “Hour of Global Solidarity“ to Free Dr Abu Safiya!!! At UC Regents Meeting At UC
Date:
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
repost
Location Details:
Rutter center - UCSF Mission Bay, 1675 Owen St, SF
As part of a day of global solidarity to save the life of Palestinian doctor Dr. Abu Safiya, there will be an action at the UC Regents meeting at the Mission Bay. You can sign up to speak at the Regents meeting. The Regents have taken action to stop Palestinian action and terminating faculty and staff who have challenged the genocide in Gaza. Healthcare workers will rally at the Mission Bay between 8AM and 11AM and healthcare workers will speak out at the UC Regents meeting during public comment.
Bay Area “Hour of Global Solidarity“ to Free Dr Abu Safiya!!! At UC Regents Meeting At UC Mission Bay Campus
WHAT: We are gathering as Health Care Workers and community who demand the Freedom of Dr Abu Safiya and all abducted health care workers. He has been tortured by the Israeli police and is near death.
Healthcare Workers For Palestine will have a banner and flyers outside of the UC regents meeting.
People are encouraged to sign up for public comment at UC regents meeting as well, happening simultaneously (https://ucop.questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?tt=oAN4hYQNCGkECHrPeIW9eQ%3D%3D).
WHEN: Wed July 15th. Come anytime between 8-11:00 am, rolling timeframe. Stop by when you’re able!
WHERE: Rutter center - UCSF Mission Bay
1675 Owen St, SF. Find us by the banner!
Bay Area “Hour of Global Solidarity“ to Free Dr Abu Safiya!!! At UC Regents Meeting At UC Mission Bay Campus
WHAT: We are gathering as Health Care Workers and community who demand the Freedom of Dr Abu Safiya and all abducted health care workers. He has been tortured by the Israeli police and is near death.
Healthcare Workers For Palestine will have a banner and flyers outside of the UC regents meeting.
People are encouraged to sign up for public comment at UC regents meeting as well, happening simultaneously (https://ucop.questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?tt=oAN4hYQNCGkECHrPeIW9eQ%3D%3D).
WHEN: Wed July 15th. Come anytime between 8-11:00 am, rolling timeframe. Stop by when you’re able!
WHERE: Rutter center - UCSF Mission Bay
1675 Owen St, SF. Find us by the banner!
For more information: https://ucop.questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 9:03AM
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TITLE
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DATE
Palestinian Physicians Syndicate Calls For Global Day Of Solidarity on July 15, 2026
Tue, Jul 14, 2026 9:43AM
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