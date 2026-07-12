Tossing the Trump Administration into the Dustbin of History by Phil Pasquini

At a mock “Great American State Fair,” where several customary carnival attractions were notably absent, members of the activist group Th!rd Act offered an alternative activity today at Dupont Circle: the opportunity to toss a sweater-clad, voodoo-style doll bearing the image of Donald Trump and his administration officials into a box labeled the “Dustbin of History.”

WASHINGTON (07-12) – At a mock “Great American State Fair,” where several customary carnival attractions were notably absent, members of the activist group Th!rd Act offered an alternative activity today at Dupont Circle: the opportunity to toss a sweater-clad, voodoo-style doll bearing the image of Donald Trump and his administration officials into a box labeled the “Dustbin of History.”



The group Th!rd Act who describe themselves as a “community of Americans over age sixty determined to change the world for the better” through “…harnessing unparalleled generational power,” presented the peaceful protest using humor as a conduit of resistance.



Nearby the game, a man held a sign beckoning those passing by in warning them to “Play the Wild New Toss Game B4 it’s Banned.”



The American thematic patriotic-looking game displayed flags and a flag quilt along with a sign “Help us consign these folks to the dust bin of history.” Above, stood the “dustbin,” positioned in anticipation of its next entrant, as participants selected from a jumble of voodoo-style dolls in an American flag–themed Radio Flyer wagon. Among the dolls present were those bearing the likenesses of Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, Kash Patel, Howard Lutnick, Pam Bondi, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Pete Hegseth, Jared Kushner, and Steven Miller along with the rest of the gang.



Anyone tossing a doll into the dustbin was awarded one of the various prizes on hand for their successful effort. There were few passersby who didn’t stop to take an opportunity to toss one of the regime’s members into the dustbin, thusly, denoting the general dislike among many ordinary Americans for the cast of characters at the helm of our current government.



One contestant, watched over by a living Statue of Liberty, selected Donald Trump for assignment to the bin which when tossed, landed on the brim of the dustbin, half inside -half outside. This prompted the carney barker, who never missed a beat, to loudly pronounce that “Trump is hanging by a thread!”



A woman who selected J.D. Vance made a perfect ringer consigning him to the dustbin with little effort, winning a prize before she walked away to carry on about her day.



The Kash Patel doll along with Steven Miller and Trump were popular choices for several participants who with great enthusiasm tossed the dolls with zeal. None of these missed their mark!



Among the prizes were offerings which included a selection of buttons with sayings like “Be Good,” a “clutched fist with Resist,” and “I stand with Immigrants.” Also available for winners were laminated cartoons on popsicle sticks mocking Trump along with various administration officials and corporations, including Amazon, and cartoons referring to Jeffery Epstein.



Everyone was encouraged to share their photos of the pop-up event on social media to help “spread the word.”



Of all the protests and demonstrations here and elsewhere, street theater and interactive participation are always a hit with the public, bringing comic relief and a means to express oneself in seeking “to change the world for the better.”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2026 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide