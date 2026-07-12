Justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo: Protest Against ICE Violence

Date:

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Blue Turn Indivisible

Location Details:

Gateway Plaza

Castro Street & El Camino Real

Mountain View, CA 94040

On July 7th in Houston, ICE shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a beloved husband and father. As detailed in recent reporting by The New York Times, it is clear that this killing was brutal and completely unjustified.



This is completely unacceptable. We are gathering to explicitly condemn ICE and the Trump administration for this action and the ongoing terror they cause in our communities.



If we don’t protest, they will keep doing it. We cannot stay silent while families are torn apart and lives are taken.



Join us tomorrow at Gateway Plaza in Mountain View to insist that those responsible be held accountable. Bring your signs and your neighbors.



Demand accountability. Stop the terror. Justice for Lorenzo.