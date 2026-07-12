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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/12/2026
Americas Peninsula Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo: Protest Against ICE Violence

Gateway Plaza Castro Street &amp; El Camino Real Mountain View, CA 94040
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Date:
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Blue Turn Indivisible
Location Details:
Gateway Plaza
Castro Street & El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
On July 7th in Houston, ICE shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a beloved husband and father. As detailed in recent reporting by The New York Times, it is clear that this killing was brutal and completely unjustified.

This is completely unacceptable. We are gathering to explicitly condemn ICE and the Trump administration for this action and the ongoing terror they cause in our communities.

If we don’t protest, they will keep doing it. We cannot stay silent while families are torn apart and lives are taken.

Join us tomorrow at Gateway Plaza in Mountain View to insist that those responsible be held accountable. Bring your signs and your neighbors.

Demand accountability. Stop the terror. Justice for Lorenzo.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/itsblueturn/event/...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 12, 2026 12:23AM
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