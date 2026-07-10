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Iraq North Bay / Marin Anti-War

Mill Valley, CA Seniors Mark 23rd Continuous Year of Protesting for Peace

by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Jul 10, 2026 8:02PM
Mill Valley Seniors for Peace have demonstrated continuously on a Mill Valley street corner since 2003, at first against the looming Iraq War and now against the lawlessness of the 47 administration.
Mill Valley Seniors for Peace have demonstrated continuously on a Mill Valley street corner since 2003, at first against the looming Iraq...
original image (3000x1976)
As then President George W. Bush and British Prime Minster Tony Blair met in Washington on January 31, 2003 to lay the false groundwork for the Iraq War, The Mill Valley Seniors for Peace that day staged their first demonstration for peace on the north east corner of Camino Alto and Miller Ave.

Today a bronze plaque embedded in the sidewalk commemorates that beginning, twenty-three years ago, of one of the longest-running every-week protest gatherings in the United States. And they’re still out there demonstrating today, July 10, 2026.

As active as these seniors are today, demonstrating every Friday in support of the Rule of Law, equal justice for all, due process, and protection our Constitutional Republic, many of them have activist roots going back as far as the mid-twentieth century.

Nancy Miller, current organizer for the MVSFP, left Los Angeles in 1965 to join with other young people in Atlanta, GA to learn from Dr Martin Luther King Jr. how to help prepare African American voters in six southern states to register and vote. Their work helped further momentum for what became the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“We have seniors here who are over one hundred years old,” said Miller. “Not all of us are as mobile as we used to be, but we find ways of contributing, such as with writing postcards” to prospective voters across the US.

Mill Valley Seniors for Peace meet weekly on Fridays 4-5pm at the corner of Camino Alto and Miller Avenue in Mill Valley. Their motto, “Singing Together for Peace” is embossed in the plaque on the corner. They describe themselves as a volunteer community of senior citizens committed to the search for world peace, genuine democracy, social/racial justice and the preservation of our planet.

More information about this group is at https://www.mvseniorsforpeace.org/
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by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Jul 10, 2026 8:02PM
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original image (3000x2000)
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by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Jul 10, 2026 8:02PM
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original image (3000x2000)
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by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Jul 10, 2026 8:02PM
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original image (3000x1985)
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by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Jul 10, 2026 8:02PM
sm_mill_valley_seniorsz___10_676.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
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