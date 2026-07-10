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Lunch & Learn: Censorship in Higher Education: The Case of a Tenured Professor
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Democrats for Palestinian Rights
Email:
Location Details:
Santa Clara County Democratic Party Head Quarters (SCCDP HQ)
2901 Moorpark Avenue Suite #110
San Jose, CA 95128
2901 Moorpark Avenue Suite #110
San Jose, CA 95128
Lunch & Learn Series: Censorship in Higher Education: The Case of a Tenured Professor with Dr. Sang Kil.
Saturday, July 25th at 12:00PM - 1:30PM
Lunch served at 12:00pm, presentation starts at 12:15pm
Dr. Sang Hea Kil is a tenured full professor in the Department of Justice Studies at San Jose State University. She served as faculty advisor to SJSU's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and acted as a liaison between the students and the university administration. She became the first fully tenured faculty member at a public university to lose her position due to pro-Palestinian advocacy, after SJSU fired her for alleged policy violations stemming from her participation in campus protests — a termination that was ultimately ruled excessive and disproportionate by an independent arbitrator. Dr. Kil was reinstated this week following an arbitration ruling that a one-month unpaid suspension — not termination — was the appropriate penalty.
RSVP Link (Free Event): https://tinyurl.com/TenuredProfessor
Event Address:
Santa Clara County Democratic Party Head Quarters (SCCDP HQ)
2901 Moorpark Avenue Suite #110
San Jose, CA 95128
Contact us: Democrats4Palestine [at] gmail.com
Website: DemocratsForPalestinianRights.org
Saturday, July 25th at 12:00PM - 1:30PM
Lunch served at 12:00pm, presentation starts at 12:15pm
Dr. Sang Hea Kil is a tenured full professor in the Department of Justice Studies at San Jose State University. She served as faculty advisor to SJSU's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and acted as a liaison between the students and the university administration. She became the first fully tenured faculty member at a public university to lose her position due to pro-Palestinian advocacy, after SJSU fired her for alleged policy violations stemming from her participation in campus protests — a termination that was ultimately ruled excessive and disproportionate by an independent arbitrator. Dr. Kil was reinstated this week following an arbitration ruling that a one-month unpaid suspension — not termination — was the appropriate penalty.
RSVP Link (Free Event): https://tinyurl.com/TenuredProfessor
Event Address:
Santa Clara County Democratic Party Head Quarters (SCCDP HQ)
2901 Moorpark Avenue Suite #110
San Jose, CA 95128
Contact us: Democrats4Palestine [at] gmail.com
Website: DemocratsForPalestinianRights.org
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/TenuredProfessor
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 10, 2026 6:53PM
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