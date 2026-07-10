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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/15/2026
Palestine South Bay

Movie Night: Israelism + Q&A

Event flyer with location and RSVP link
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Date:
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Democrats for Palestinian Rights
Location Details:
Santa Clara County Democratic Party Headquarters
2901 Moorpark Ave, #110
San Jose, CA 95128
Movie Night RSVP: ISRAELISM
Two young American Jews travel to Israel seeking a deeper understanding of the country they were raised to love. Simone Zimmerman and Eitan - are raised to defend the state of Israel at all costs. Eitan joins the Israeli military. Simone supports Israel on ‘the other battlefield:’ America’s college campuses. When they witness Israel's mistreatment of the Palestinian people with their own eyes, they are horrified and heartbroken. What they encounter profoundly impacts them, leading them to join a growing movement to redefine their community's relationship with Israel in this challenging and emotional journey.

Wednesday, July 15th, 2026 at 6:30 PM
Discussion and Q&A following the film will be led by local a Jewish faith leader and a Jewish community organizer.

Event Address:
Santa Clara County Democratic Party Headquarters
2901 Moorpark Ave, #110
San Jose, CA 95128

Contact us: Democrats4Palestine [at] gmail.com
Website: DemocratsForPalestinianRights.org
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/movieNightJuly2026
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 10, 2026 6:37PM
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