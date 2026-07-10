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Indybay Feature
Show Me Your Bottom Line: Art and Eco-Punishment
Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Hadley Banas
Location Details:
323 10th St. @ Folsom (SoMa), San Francisco, CA 94103
Panel Discussion with Artist Jill Miller with Art Historians Jennie Klein and Natalie Loveless, and Media Scholar Nicole Starosielski (moderator)
A discussion of eco-punishment and bottoming. Artists and art historians ask: can performance art be used as a corrective mechanism? Is there a place for queer sexualities, kink, and sado-masochistic drives in environmental retribution?
In conjunction with HARD RESET
Hard Reset is a performance project, sculpture, and video installation by artist Jill Miller, which employs the ritualized punishments of sado-masochism as instruments of retributive justice in the face of environmental destruction, playfully asking: Is it possible to make the people who profit from digital technologies accountable for the ecological devastation they cause through the erotic disciplining of the body?
A discussion of eco-punishment and bottoming. Artists and art historians ask: can performance art be used as a corrective mechanism? Is there a place for queer sexualities, kink, and sado-masochistic drives in environmental retribution?
In conjunction with HARD RESET
Hard Reset is a performance project, sculpture, and video installation by artist Jill Miller, which employs the ritualized punishments of sado-masochism as instruments of retributive justice in the face of environmental destruction, playfully asking: Is it possible to make the people who profit from digital technologies accountable for the ecological devastation they cause through the erotic disciplining of the body?
For more information: https://www.tttelematiccc.com/brian-bartz-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 10, 2026 5:07PM
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