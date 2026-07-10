Show Me Your Bottom Line: Art and Eco-Punishment

Date:

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Hadley Banas

Location Details:

323 10th St. @ Folsom (SoMa), San Francisco, CA 94103

Panel Discussion with Artist Jill Miller with Art Historians Jennie Klein and Natalie Loveless, and Media Scholar Nicole Starosielski (moderator)



A discussion of eco-punishment and bottoming. Artists and art historians ask: can performance art be used as a corrective mechanism? Is there a place for queer sexualities, kink, and sado-masochistic drives in environmental retribution?



In conjunction with HARD RESET

Hard Reset is a performance project, sculpture, and video installation by artist Jill Miller, which employs the ritualized punishments of sado-masochism as instruments of retributive justice in the face of environmental destruction, playfully asking: Is it possible to make the people who profit from digital technologies accountable for the ecological devastation they cause through the erotic disciplining of the body?