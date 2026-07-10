Vigil for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Killed by ICE in Houston

Date:

Monday, July 13, 2026

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

via Indivisible Santa Cruz County

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water Street, Santa Cruz

✊🏼 Stand in protest against ICE's continuing reign of terror, including lawless killings, kidnappings, and home invasions.



Join Indivisible Santa Cruz County at a vigil for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was misidentified as a person ICE was seeking, detained in a traffic stop, then shot and killed by ICE in Houston on July 7.



We will stand vigil at Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz on Monday, July 13th, from 5:30 - 6:30pm. Parking is available at the County Government Center at 701 Ocean Street.



We ask attendees to wear black as a sign of mourning and hold signs honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and other victims of ICE violence or calling for the abolishment of ICE and an end to ICE terrorism. Hand-held candles and flowers are welcome as well.



We say: ICE OUT NOW! ICE OUT FOREVER! NO MORE ICE TERROR!