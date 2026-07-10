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Vigil for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Killed by ICE in Houston
Date:
Monday, July 13, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
via Indivisible Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Corner of Ocean and Water Street, Santa Cruz
✊🏼 Stand in protest against ICE's continuing reign of terror, including lawless killings, kidnappings, and home invasions.
Join Indivisible Santa Cruz County at a vigil for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was misidentified as a person ICE was seeking, detained in a traffic stop, then shot and killed by ICE in Houston on July 7.
We will stand vigil at Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz on Monday, July 13th, from 5:30 - 6:30pm. Parking is available at the County Government Center at 701 Ocean Street.
We ask attendees to wear black as a sign of mourning and hold signs honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and other victims of ICE violence or calling for the abolishment of ICE and an end to ICE terrorism. Hand-held candles and flowers are welcome as well.
We say: ICE OUT NOW! ICE OUT FOREVER! NO MORE ICE TERROR!
Join Indivisible Santa Cruz County at a vigil for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was misidentified as a person ICE was seeking, detained in a traffic stop, then shot and killed by ICE in Houston on July 7.
We will stand vigil at Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz on Monday, July 13th, from 5:30 - 6:30pm. Parking is available at the County Government Center at 701 Ocean Street.
We ask attendees to wear black as a sign of mourning and hold signs honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and other victims of ICE violence or calling for the abolishment of ICE and an end to ICE terrorism. Hand-held candles and flowers are welcome as well.
We say: ICE OUT NOW! ICE OUT FOREVER! NO MORE ICE TERROR!
For more information: https://www.indivisiblesantacruzcounty.com/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 10, 2026 10:38AM
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