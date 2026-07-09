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Religious Zealots Embedded in the US Government and Supreme Court Murder American Mothers
The Dangers of Religion in Government and the Violation of the Constitution
Religious Zealots Embedded in US Government and Supreme Court Murder American Mothers Daily
62 million US women have had their rights to pregnancy-related medical care dangerously restricted by the Supreme Court and state governments, causing the preventable death of women every day.
Multiple organizations have shown a dramatic rise in the death rate since the right to medical care was limited for American women, deliberately allowing them to die.
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2026/study-higher-maternal-death-rate-in-states-with-abortion-bans
“The new ideology of Christian nationalist, fundamentalist zealots has been steadily eroding our rights: weakening the separation of Church and State, removing protection for minorities’ voting rights, restricting civil rights and workers’ rights, and attempting to substitute “God-given rights” for “human rights.”
Christian right religious fanatics in the government and courts are carrying out their religious duty with plans for a “Christian nation”. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett are some more well-known names. Almost one quarter of the House of Representatives are born- again Christians.
The dominant ideology is Christian “Reconstructionism” or “Dominionism”, which seeks to take control of all institutions and the government to build a “Christian” nation. https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/America-The-Farewell-Tour/Chris-Hedges/9781501152689 Secular society must be eradicated. Biblical Law, the Ten Commandments, will be the basis of the legal system. Anti-scientific creationism, not evolution, will be taught in schools. -Those who do not convert will be silenced, imprisoned, or killed along with other so-called ‘social deviants, including immigrants, homosexuals, transgender people, humanists, feminists, Jews, and Muslims. They will all be second-class citizens. There will be no separation of church and state, and church organizations will be funded by the government. The death penalty will be instituted for “moral crimes”-blasphemy, sodomy, witchcraft, and abortion will be considered murder. Most evangelicals believe that “unbelievers”, “will go to hell, where they will be tormented in all eternity.” (https://biblicalstudies.org.uk/pdf/ert/evangelical_runia.pdf)
History has clearly demonstrated the dangers of such ideology. The first Inquisition was established to root out and punish “heresy”—opinion contrary to the Christian doctrine. Pope Innocent III (1252) authorized the use of torture for heretics-nonbelievers. The Inquisition launched the Crusades, and for centuries tortured, persecuted, and murdered thousands of Muslims, Jews, and other “non-believers”.
Under the rule of the new fanatics, the role of the Federal Government will be security, war crusades, and protection of property rights. Savage, unregulated, corporate capitalism will be unleashed by conservative evangelical and catholic fundamentalists in alliance with racist hate groups. “Fundamentalist protestant and Roman Catholic Zealots are ruthlessly trying to inflict their punitive religious views upon the rest of us.” (https://ffrf.org/news/news-releases/item/34930-ffrf-pro-choice-ny-times-ad-faults-religion)
June 2020—Supreme Court gives religious schools more access to state aid. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1195_g314.pdf
November 2020--The religious zealots on the Supreme Court ruled that the harm due to the temporary limit on religious freedom will cause more harm than the harm to public health caused by the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20a87_4g15.pdf
January 2021—During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court restricted a woman’s right to obtain abortion pills.
October 2021--The Supreme Court allowed Texas to ban most abortions.
June 2022- The Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.
2023—Judges and politicians continue to practice medicine without a license as they criminalize abortion and abortion providers.
2026--Almost 50% of states ban or severely restrict abortions in the U.S.
2026---Studies show that mortality rates are higher for women in states with abortion bans.
What more can be done to stop the murdering of American mothers and defend democratic, constitutional, and human rights?
It is time to mobilize men and women for a General Strike to demand an end to religion in government and the creation of an egalitarian society with social, economic, and political equality for all.
7/7/26
62 million US women have had their rights to pregnancy-related medical care dangerously restricted by the Supreme Court and state governments, causing the preventable death of women every day.
Multiple organizations have shown a dramatic rise in the death rate since the right to medical care was limited for American women, deliberately allowing them to die.
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2026/study-higher-maternal-death-rate-in-states-with-abortion-bans
“The new ideology of Christian nationalist, fundamentalist zealots has been steadily eroding our rights: weakening the separation of Church and State, removing protection for minorities’ voting rights, restricting civil rights and workers’ rights, and attempting to substitute “God-given rights” for “human rights.”
Christian right religious fanatics in the government and courts are carrying out their religious duty with plans for a “Christian nation”. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett are some more well-known names. Almost one quarter of the House of Representatives are born- again Christians.
The dominant ideology is Christian “Reconstructionism” or “Dominionism”, which seeks to take control of all institutions and the government to build a “Christian” nation. https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/America-The-Farewell-Tour/Chris-Hedges/9781501152689 Secular society must be eradicated. Biblical Law, the Ten Commandments, will be the basis of the legal system. Anti-scientific creationism, not evolution, will be taught in schools. -Those who do not convert will be silenced, imprisoned, or killed along with other so-called ‘social deviants, including immigrants, homosexuals, transgender people, humanists, feminists, Jews, and Muslims. They will all be second-class citizens. There will be no separation of church and state, and church organizations will be funded by the government. The death penalty will be instituted for “moral crimes”-blasphemy, sodomy, witchcraft, and abortion will be considered murder. Most evangelicals believe that “unbelievers”, “will go to hell, where they will be tormented in all eternity.” (https://biblicalstudies.org.uk/pdf/ert/evangelical_runia.pdf)
History has clearly demonstrated the dangers of such ideology. The first Inquisition was established to root out and punish “heresy”—opinion contrary to the Christian doctrine. Pope Innocent III (1252) authorized the use of torture for heretics-nonbelievers. The Inquisition launched the Crusades, and for centuries tortured, persecuted, and murdered thousands of Muslims, Jews, and other “non-believers”.
Under the rule of the new fanatics, the role of the Federal Government will be security, war crusades, and protection of property rights. Savage, unregulated, corporate capitalism will be unleashed by conservative evangelical and catholic fundamentalists in alliance with racist hate groups. “Fundamentalist protestant and Roman Catholic Zealots are ruthlessly trying to inflict their punitive religious views upon the rest of us.” (https://ffrf.org/news/news-releases/item/34930-ffrf-pro-choice-ny-times-ad-faults-religion)
June 2020—Supreme Court gives religious schools more access to state aid. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1195_g314.pdf
November 2020--The religious zealots on the Supreme Court ruled that the harm due to the temporary limit on religious freedom will cause more harm than the harm to public health caused by the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20a87_4g15.pdf
January 2021—During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court restricted a woman’s right to obtain abortion pills.
October 2021--The Supreme Court allowed Texas to ban most abortions.
June 2022- The Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.
2023—Judges and politicians continue to practice medicine without a license as they criminalize abortion and abortion providers.
2026--Almost 50% of states ban or severely restrict abortions in the U.S.
2026---Studies show that mortality rates are higher for women in states with abortion bans.
What more can be done to stop the murdering of American mothers and defend democratic, constitutional, and human rights?
It is time to mobilize men and women for a General Strike to demand an end to religion in government and the creation of an egalitarian society with social, economic, and political equality for all.
7/7/26
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