Palantir in Our Hospitals - How the company is expanding into healthcare

Date:

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

many orgs

Location Details:

The same company enabling Israel's genocide in Gaza and powering ICE's surveillance systems now manages 1 in 5 U.S. hospital beds. Join us to learn about Palantir's rapid expansion into the healthcare sector and what we can do to stop it.