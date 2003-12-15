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Palantir in Our Hospitals - How the company is expanding into healthcare
Date:
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
many orgs
Location Details:
The same company enabling Israel's genocide in Gaza and powering ICE's surveillance systems now manages 1 in 5 U.S. hospital beds. Join us to learn about Palantir's rapid expansion into the healthcare sector and what we can do to stop it.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 9, 2026 1:08PM
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