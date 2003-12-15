All Out on July 17! Defend Cuba Against U.S. Imperialism!

Date:

Friday, July 17, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Spartacist League/U.S

Email:

Phone:

510-839-0851

Location Details:

24th Street Mission BART

All opponents of U.S. imperialism must unite to defend Cuba NOW! It is urgent that we come together on July 17! Join us at 24th Streer Mission BART for a united front protest! If you want more information or are interested in endorsing, please contact us.



Groups and individuals endorsing are only supporting the demand "Defend Cuba Against U.S Imperialism!"