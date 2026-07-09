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U.S. Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

Watergate, White Water and Now, Green Water

by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Jul 9, 2026 10:48AM
“Free Davey” supporters chanted and picketed outside the Superior Court of the District of Columbia this morning, where indicted former Olympian slalom canoeist, Davey Hearn, 67 was being arraigned on what supporters describe as false charges of “vandalizing” the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool on June 19. During the hearing, Hearn denied any wrongdoing, and his attorney, Mary Dohrmann, entered a plea of not guilty during the brief court session.
“Free Davey” supporters chanted and picketed outside the Superior Court of the District of Columbia this morning, where indicted former O...
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WASHINGTON (07-09) – “Free Davey” supporters chanted and picketed outside the Superior Court of the District of Columbia this morning, where indicted former Olympian slalom canoeist, Davey Hearn, 67 was being arraigned on what supporters describe as false charges of “vandalizing” the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool on June 19. During the hearing, Hearn denied any wrongdoing, and his attorney, Mary Dohrmann, entered a plea of not guilty during the brief court session.

Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro who charged Hearn with one count of malicious destruction of government property in the matter, claims that she has evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt,” based on eyewitness accounts that Hearn did, in fact, vandalize the membrane causing more than $1,000 in damages. If convicted, Hearn is facing a ten-year sentence, called for by Pirro in parroting Trump’s earlier demand for severe punishment of anyone who vandalizes the pool.

In addition to Hearn, who was charged with a felony, three others have been charged with misdemeanors related to their arrests at the reflecting pool. This case is clearly an example of an updated version of the old adage, “A grand jury can indict a baloney sandwich.”

Activists have characterized the call for a lengthy sentence, over as-yet unproven charges, as prosecutorial abuse and overreach, while many have also questioned the fairness of the justice system, noting that January 6 insurrectionists convicted of violent felonies received presidential pardons.

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) issued a statement calling Davey Hearn, the three-time Olympian champion “A beloved model citizen, celebrated teacher and coach” in his Maryland community. Raskin described Davey is an “Honorable and law-abiding citizen who would never try to undercut or sabotage anyone, much less our community.” He described Davey’s arrest as “Kafkaesque” and the charges “Orwellian.” Rep. Raskin pledged his full support to ensure that Davey receives “true due process and a fair trial on these absurdly trumped-up charges.”

During the court session, Judge Carmen McLean pushed aside release conditions requested by the prosecutor and released Hearn on his own recognizance. Shortly after the hearing Hearn came to the plaza and stood between his two attorneys during a brief press conference where Counsel Amb. Norm Eisen (ret.), co-founder and executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, and Mary Dohrmann, senior counsel at Washington Litigation Group, issued a statement.

Speaking to the press, Eisen said: “Today, Davey Hearn pled not guilty – because he is. If he can be charged with a felony for touching the reflecting pool, every American is at risk – and every America should be alarmed about this prosecution. The indictment reflects the administration’s effort to scapegoat Davey and to shift the blame for their own failures. We will litigate these issues vigorously. We have confidence in our justice system to see through the misuse of government power against an ordinary American based on a false and politicized narrative.”

Trump’s ill-fated Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool makeover boondoggle is yet another of his seemingly endless series of poorly planned, executed, and expensive projects that result in failure. This $16.4 million no-bid contract makeover fiasco can aptly be termed his “Greenwater,” following an historical list of other presidential water-related controversies.

In his haste to complete the Lincoln reflecting pool renovation and algae removal in time for the July 4th celebration, Trump awarded contracts to Atlantic Industrial Coatings ($14.7 million) and Greenwater Services (aka Greenwater Solutions). He had previously contracted Greenwater Solutions for a pool renovation project at one of his golf courses but later denied that he knew the owner who is both a Trump donor and Mar-a-Lago neighbor.

Trump’s decision in selecting Greenwater Solutions and the resultant greenwater of the pool, brings into play the adage, “What’s in a name.” This entire fiasco that might best be described as the world’s most expensive algae-removal effort has left behind in its wake a leaking murky, green “Mountain Dew” aesthetic, while successfully reformulating the MAGA anacrocyism to: “Make America Green Again.”

Protesters pointed out that Trump is never one to own up to his failures and has claimed without proof that the project’s American Flag Blue membrane, which mostly likely separated due to its installation, had been vandalized by several individuals, claiming they were responsible for “350 feet” of the membranes surface having been cut with various instruments.

The project’s abject failure is a fitting metaphor for Trump’s entire political life. Paint a rosy picture, engage smoke and mirrors and hold up a scapegoat when his worst laid plans blow up in his face. The Truman Presidential Library needs to dust off its “The Buck Stops Here” sign from the former president’s desk and send it to Trump so he can own his own litany of costly mistakes instead of being an eternal victim and blaming others for his failures.

Instead of running our country as its Chief Executive, Trump prefers to micromanage and oversee his vanity projects while we are engaged in yet another war with the “Islamic Republic of Japan,” the economy continues to contract, and our national interests and international standing are sacrificed over name placement issues, algae, and other fantasies difficult to comprehend.

While Trump campaigned on a promise to “drain the swamp in Washington,” the swamp has since been drained several times, only to reemerge as a larger and more costly undertaking than previously.

As one protest sign noted, the “deflecting pool” is a reflection on Trump himself in not taking the responsibility for his actions.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

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PHIL NAILS IT AGAIN!
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