Operation North Star

Date:

Thursday, July 09, 2026

Time:

2:45 PM - 4:15 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Monterey Veterans for Peace

Location Details:

Naval Postgraduate School SLOAT AVE GATE 1 University Way Monterey

Monthly protest every second Thursday of the month. Come join a lively group of anti illegal war/anti genocide activists that encourage all military and employees leaving this facility to recollect and honor established domestic, military and international laws, oaths taken, duty to refuse illegal orders and offer support for those struggling with their conscience. Stand beside those who have witnessed and participated in war and now live with its consequences. Come witness gratitude of our presence by those in and out of uniform as they exit.