From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Operation North Star
Date:
Thursday, July 09, 2026
Time:
2:45 PM - 4:15 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Veterans for Peace
Location Details:
Naval Postgraduate School SLOAT AVE GATE 1 University Way Monterey
Monthly protest every second Thursday of the month. Come join a lively group of anti illegal war/anti genocide activists that encourage all military and employees leaving this facility to recollect and honor established domestic, military and international laws, oaths taken, duty to refuse illegal orders and offer support for those struggling with their conscience. Stand beside those who have witnessed and participated in war and now live with its consequences. Come witness gratitude of our presence by those in and out of uniform as they exit.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/veterans4peace_m...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 9, 2026 8:53AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network