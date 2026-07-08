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San Francisco Arts + Action Labor & Workers

Bridges Granddaughter Marie Shell Sings The "Ballad Of Harry Bridges" & Talks History

by LVP
Wed, Jul 8, 2026 9:38AM
Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell on the anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" sang "The Ballad Of Harry Bridges" by Woody Guthrie. The event was part of LaborFest.net which commemorates the San Francisco general strike
Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell on the anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" sang "The Ballad Of Harry Bridges" by Woody Guthrie. The...
original image (3520x1980)
Harry Bridges Granddaughter Marie Shell Sings The "Ballad Of Harry Bridges" & Talks About His Life & Her Family

ILWU leader Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell during a LaborFest event sang "The Ballad Of Harry Bridges" by Woody Guthrie and talked about her life during the period of the witch hunts in the 1950's when the Federal government, FBI and rightwing forces targeted Harry Bridges and the ILWU.

Marie Shell is a member of Actors Equity and SAG AFTRA.

She was also joined by Anna Shell her child who accompanied her on guitar for the first time.
This event took place on the anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" July 5, 2026 and a commemoration by Laborfest.net

Additional Media:

Actor's Equity Member Marie Shell & Tony Marcus Sing The "Ballad for Harry Bridges”
https://youtu.be/wSma0PTVppQ

"San Francisco Reds, Communists In The Bay Area, 1919-1958" Presentation By Professor Robert Cherny
https://youtu.be/lL1Q8Kr0lPM

"Ballad Of Harry Bridges" With Marie Shell, Ry Cooder, Eric Lenchner, Joachim Cooder & Rene Camacho
https://youtu.be/cjcuOH3Dlx0

Harry Bridges, Labor Radical & Labor Legend: Book Presentation By Author Dr. Robert Cherny
https://youtu.be/ZbbIaqkolAU

Harry Bridges: A Man and His Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkbo7svtgp8&t=10s

Additional Info:
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
LaborFest.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/fspf5O_4tB4
§Harry Bridges At US Hearing Faced Deportations For Years
by LVP
Wed, Jul 8, 2026 9:38AM
sm_bridges_harry_at_us_hearing_.jpg
original image (5496x4332)
The US government tried to destroy the ILWU by deporting one of its founders Harry Bridges. This witch hunt also included an attempt to assassinate him and the kidnapping of his wife.
https://youtu.be/fspf5O_4tB4
§Labor Troubadour Woody Guthrie With His Guitar
by LVP
Wed, Jul 8, 2026 9:38AM
guthrie_woody.jpg
Labor troubadour Woody Guthrie wrote a song about the attack by the FBI on ILWU leader Harry Bridges which was performed by Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell on July 5, 2026, the annviversary of "Bloody Thursday"
https://youtu.be/fspf5O_4tB4
§Harry Bridges With Members Of Union In 1934
by LVP
Wed, Jul 8, 2026 9:38AM
sm_bridges_harry_1934.jpg
original image (1024x626)
Harry Bridges in 1934 with his fellow union members
https://youtu.be/fspf5O_4tB4
§San Francisco 1934 General Strike
by LVP
Wed, Jul 8, 2026 9:38AM
ilwu_sf-general-strike-678x381.jpg
The San Francisco general strike in 1934 forced the bosses and the government to allow a union hiring hall for longshore workers on the West Coast with one contract for the entire West Coast which made the ILWU one of the most powerful unions in the country.
https://youtu.be/fspf5O_4tB4
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