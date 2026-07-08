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Bridges Granddaughter Marie Shell Sings The "Ballad Of Harry Bridges" & Talks History
Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell on the anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" sang "The Ballad Of Harry Bridges" by Woody Guthrie. The event was part of LaborFest.net which commemorates the San Francisco general strike
Harry Bridges Granddaughter Marie Shell Sings The "Ballad Of Harry Bridges" & Talks About His Life & Her Family
ILWU leader Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell during a LaborFest event sang "The Ballad Of Harry Bridges" by Woody Guthrie and talked about her life during the period of the witch hunts in the 1950's when the Federal government, FBI and rightwing forces targeted Harry Bridges and the ILWU.
Marie Shell is a member of Actors Equity and SAG AFTRA.
She was also joined by Anna Shell her child who accompanied her on guitar for the first time.
This event took place on the anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" July 5, 2026 and a commemoration by Laborfest.net
Additional Media:
Actor's Equity Member Marie Shell & Tony Marcus Sing The "Ballad for Harry Bridges”
https://youtu.be/wSma0PTVppQ
"San Francisco Reds, Communists In The Bay Area, 1919-1958" Presentation By Professor Robert Cherny
https://youtu.be/lL1Q8Kr0lPM
"Ballad Of Harry Bridges" With Marie Shell, Ry Cooder, Eric Lenchner, Joachim Cooder & Rene Camacho
https://youtu.be/cjcuOH3Dlx0
Harry Bridges, Labor Radical & Labor Legend: Book Presentation By Author Dr. Robert Cherny
https://youtu.be/ZbbIaqkolAU
Harry Bridges: A Man and His Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkbo7svtgp8&t=10s
Additional Info:
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
LaborFest.net
ILWU leader Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell during a LaborFest event sang "The Ballad Of Harry Bridges" by Woody Guthrie and talked about her life during the period of the witch hunts in the 1950's when the Federal government, FBI and rightwing forces targeted Harry Bridges and the ILWU.
Marie Shell is a member of Actors Equity and SAG AFTRA.
She was also joined by Anna Shell her child who accompanied her on guitar for the first time.
This event took place on the anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" July 5, 2026 and a commemoration by Laborfest.net
Additional Media:
Actor's Equity Member Marie Shell & Tony Marcus Sing The "Ballad for Harry Bridges”
https://youtu.be/wSma0PTVppQ
"San Francisco Reds, Communists In The Bay Area, 1919-1958" Presentation By Professor Robert Cherny
https://youtu.be/lL1Q8Kr0lPM
"Ballad Of Harry Bridges" With Marie Shell, Ry Cooder, Eric Lenchner, Joachim Cooder & Rene Camacho
https://youtu.be/cjcuOH3Dlx0
Harry Bridges, Labor Radical & Labor Legend: Book Presentation By Author Dr. Robert Cherny
https://youtu.be/ZbbIaqkolAU
Harry Bridges: A Man and His Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkbo7svtgp8&t=10s
Additional Info:
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
LaborFest.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/fspf5O_4tB4
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