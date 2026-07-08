Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell on the anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" sang "The Ballad Of Harry Bridges" by Woody Guthrie. The event was part of LaborFest.net which commemorates the San Francisco general strike

Harry Bridges Granddaughter Marie Shell Sings The "Ballad Of Harry Bridges" & Talks About His Life & Her FamilyILWU leader Harry Bridges granddaughter Marie Shell during a LaborFest event sang "The Ballad Of Harry Bridges" by Woody Guthrie and talked about her life during the period of the witch hunts in the 1950's when the Federal government, FBI and rightwing forces targeted Harry Bridges and the ILWU.Marie Shell is a member of Actors Equity and SAG AFTRA.She was also joined by Anna Shell her child who accompanied her on guitar for the first time.This event took place on the anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" July 5, 2026 and a commemoration by Laborfest.netAdditional Media:Actor's Equity Member Marie Shell & Tony Marcus Sing The "Ballad for Harry Bridges”"San Francisco Reds, Communists In The Bay Area, 1919-1958" Presentation By Professor Robert Cherny"Ballad Of Harry Bridges" With Marie Shell, Ry Cooder, Eric Lenchner, Joachim Cooder & Rene CamachoHarry Bridges, Labor Radical & Labor Legend: Book Presentation By Author Dr. Robert ChernyHarry Bridges: A Man and His UnionAdditional Info:Production of Labor Video ProjectLaborFest.net