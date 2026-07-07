Lessons of Minneapolis Teamster General Strike For Today-PresentationWednesday July 8 @ 5:00 pm pst/7:00 pm cst/8:00 pm estZoom eventWith Professor Bryan PalmerThe 1934 Minneapolis Teamster general strike was a pivotal point in national organizing particularly for Teamsters. The lessons of how that strike took place and how it was successful despite the role of the employers, thugs, the government and National Guard which was brought into break the strike.Bryan Palmer has written one of the most important histories of this strike titled Revolutionary Teamsters, The Minneapolis Truckers’ Strikes of 1934 and will talk about the lessons for today.