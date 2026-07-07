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Lessons of Minneapolis Teamster General Strike For Today-Presentation
Date:
Wednesday, July 08, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Laborfest.net
Location Details:
Lessons of Minneapolis Teamster General Strike For Today-Presentation
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/lessons-of-minneapolis-teamster-general-strike-for-today/
Wednesday July 8 @ 5:00 pm pst/7:00 pm cst/8:00 pm est
Zoom event
With Professor Bryan Palmer
The 1934 Minneapolis Teamster general strike was a pivotal point in national organizing particularly for Teamsters. The lessons of how that strike took place and how it was successful despite the role of the employers, thugs, the government and National Guard which was brought into break the strike.
Bryan Palmer has written one of the most important histories of this strike titled Revolutionary Teamsters, The Minneapolis Truckers’ Strikes of 1934 and will talk about the lessons for today.
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/lessons-of-minneapolis-teamster-general-strike-for-today/
Wednesday July 8 @ 5:00 pm pst/7:00 pm cst/8:00 pm est
Zoom event
With Professor Bryan Palmer
The 1934 Minneapolis Teamster general strike was a pivotal point in national organizing particularly for Teamsters. The lessons of how that strike took place and how it was successful despite the role of the employers, thugs, the government and National Guard which was brought into break the strike.
Bryan Palmer has written one of the most important histories of this strike titled Revolutionary Teamsters, The Minneapolis Truckers’ Strikes of 1934 and will talk about the lessons for today.
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2026/event/lessons-o...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 7, 2026 10:19PM
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