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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/8/2026
U.S. Labor & Workers

Lessons of Minneapolis Teamster General Strike For Today-Presentation

Minneapolis General Strike Painting
original image (832x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 08, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Laborfest.net
Location Details:
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/lessons-of-minneapolis-teamster-general-strike-for-today/
Lessons of Minneapolis Teamster General Strike For Today-Presentation
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/lessons-of-minneapolis-teamster-general-strike-for-today/

Wednesday July 8 @ 5:00 pm pst/7:00 pm cst/8:00 pm est
Zoom event
With Professor Bryan Palmer

The 1934 Minneapolis Teamster general strike was a pivotal point in national organizing particularly for Teamsters. The lessons of how that strike took place and how it was successful despite the role of the employers, thugs, the government and National Guard which was brought into break the strike.

Bryan Palmer has written one of the most important histories of this strike titled Revolutionary Teamsters, The Minneapolis Truckers’ Strikes of 1934 and will talk about the lessons for today.
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2026/event/lessons-o...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 7, 2026 10:19PM
§Minnesota National Guard Was Called In To Crush Teamster General Strike
by Laborfest.net
Tue, Jul 7, 2026 10:19PM
minneapolis_national_guard_34.jpeg
The Farmer Labor governor brought in the National Guard to break the 1934 Teamster general strike. It did not work.
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/lessons-o...
§We've Done It Before And We Can Do It Again
by Laborfest.net
Tue, Jul 7, 2026 10:19PM
Placard At March in Minneapolis Against Murders & ICE Gestapo Agents
original image (1200x800)
Support is growing for a general strike against the fascist tactics of ICE gestapo agents in Minneapolis
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/lessons-o...
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