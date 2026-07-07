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The Struggle & Lessons Of California Farmworkers’ History & The Relevance Today
Date:
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Labor Fest/UUSF Immigrant Rights
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of S.F.
1187 Franklin St. San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. San Francisco
The history of the farmworkers and the role of the United Farm Workers in light of the recent revelations of Cesar Chavez.
This panel will look at the history of the farm worker movement and the union formation, the Filipino workers’ key role in the organization of the union and how and why they were driven out of the leadership of the union.
Sponsored by LaborFest.net
Al Rojas Foundation https://albertmrojasfoundation.org/
UUSF Immigrant Rights group
This panel will look at the history of the farm worker movement and the union formation, the Filipino workers’ key role in the organization of the union and how and why they were driven out of the leadership of the union.
Sponsored by LaborFest.net
Al Rojas Foundation https://albertmrojasfoundation.org/
UUSF Immigrant Rights group
For more information: http://laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 7, 2026 7:22PM
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