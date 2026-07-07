The Black Panther Party, The SF State Third World Strike & The Lessons For Today: A Panel

Date:

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

LaborFest.net

Location Details:

Zoom Event

The Black Panther Party & SF State Third World Strike & The Lessons For Today

Saturday July 11, 2026 2:00 pm by Zoom



With Clarence Thomas ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer and Judy Junita, Professor emeritus Laney College



The history of the Black Panther party and the San Francisco State Third World Strike were connected. This panel includes two strikers and members of the Black Panther party. They will discuss this history and how this was an important part of the struggle of the strike.

Clarence Thomas was formerly secretary treasurer of ILWU Local 10 & publisher of Workers On the ILWU history including the Million Workers March and the life of ILWU leader Cleopus Williams



Judy Junita was in the Black Panthers at SF State, she is an award poet, playwright and retired professor at Laney State College. She was editor in chief Black Panther newspaper and worked in the Breakfast for Children program while finishing her BA at SF State. Five days after graduating, she became the youngest professor of the nation’s first black studies program in the United States. Her latest book is California Fever Dream: A Memoir



