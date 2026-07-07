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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/11/2026
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers Racial Justice

The Black Panther Party, The SF State Third World Strike & The Lessons For Today: A Panel

BSU Led March At 1968 Strike & Were A Key In The Leadership Of The Strike
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Date:
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest.net
Location Details:
Zoom Event
The Black Panther Party & SF State Third World Strike & The Lessons For Today
Saturday July 11, 2026 2:00 pm by Zoom

With Clarence Thomas ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer and Judy Junita, Professor emeritus Laney College

The history of the Black Panther party and the San Francisco State Third World Strike were connected. This panel includes two strikers and members of the Black Panther party. They will discuss this history and how this was an important part of the struggle of the strike.
Clarence Thomas was formerly secretary treasurer of ILWU Local 10 & publisher of Workers On the ILWU history including the Million Workers March and the life of ILWU leader Cleopus Williams

Judy Junita was in the Black Panthers at SF State, she is an award poet, playwright and retired professor at Laney State College. She was editor in chief Black Panther newspaper and worked in the Breakfast for Children program while finishing her BA at SF State. Five days after graduating, she became the youngest professor of the nation’s first black studies program in the United States. Her latest book is California Fever Dream: A Memoir

For more information: https://laborfest.net/2026/event/the-black...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 7, 2026 10:44AM
§AFT & ILWU 10 Supported The SF Third World Liberation Strike
by LaborFest.net
Tue, Jul 7, 2026 10:44AM
sf_state_strike._aft_negotiate.jpg
The SF State AFT faculty local and ILWU Local 10 and the ILWU International supported the strike and this was an essential part of the success of the strike. It was also officially sanctioned by the San Francisco Labor Council and nearly all unions honored the picket lines.
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/the-black...
§Danny Glover At The 1968 San Francisco State Strike
by LaborFest.net
Tue, Jul 7, 2026 10:44AM
Danny Glover On The March At San Francisco State Third World Liberation Strike
Danny Glover was an active participant of the 1968 strike and continues to support the struggles at San Francisco State
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/the-black...
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