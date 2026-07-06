Petaluma City Council agrees to Consider Non-Cooperation with ICE Ordinance by Jeff Dooley

The Petaluma City Council tonight voted to adopt an agenda item for its consideration of a draft ordinance of non-cooperation with federal authorities and ICE in particular.

The Petaluma, CA City Council tonight voted to place consideration of a draft ordinance of non-cooperation with ICE on its agenda in the near future.



Mayor Kevin McDonald and Council Member Janice Cader-Thompson voted to schedule the item on the Council’s agenda. Cader-Thompson commented that “we need to fight this on both the local and state level.” Additional City Council members voiced support for non-cooperation with ICE and solidarity with community members in attendance.



Supporters of the proposed ordinance filled the City Council chambers to overflowing, and many of them used public commentary time to urge the council to move forward.



Prior to the City Council session organizers held an outdoor Teach -In to inform the community of the details of the draft non-cooperation ordinance they had submitted. Approximately sixty people attended the presentation developed by a consortium of organizations in including Migrant Justice in Action, Sanctuary Coalition, North Bay Rapid Response Network and others.



Included in the language submitted to the City Council are the following points:

1. Affirmation of Petaluma’s values of inclusion, diversity and respect for all residents

2. Prohibits sharing of personal information of all residents with federal authorities

3. Prohibits the use of City property, personnel and resources to assist federal authorities

4. Mandates training and protocols regarding interactions of City employees with ICE

5. Requires law enforcement to visibly display identifying badges, and prohibits the use of masks to conceal an agents identity.

6. Makes all these protections permanent.



No date had been set for the issue to appear on the agenda.

