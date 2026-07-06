Organizing Meeting: No Coal In Oakland! No ICE In The Bay! No Cuts To Healthcare!

Date:

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Oakland Peace Center | Shelton Hall

111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland 94611

NO COAL IN OAKLAND! NO ICE IN THE BAY! NO CUTS TO HEALTHCARE!



While we face increasing attacks across the country, there are two projects that impact the Bay Area under consideration – a massive coal terminal in West Oakland, and an ICE detention facility in Dublin.



Join us to learn more and get involved to oppose these initiatives and hear about the latest update in the fight against the layoffs in the Alameda Health System.



Join us in the Bay Area:



Thursday, July 16 @ 6:30PM (doors open 6:15pm)

Oakland Peace Center | Shelton Hall

111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland 94611



$5 donation requested (no one turned away for lack of funds)