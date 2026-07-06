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Indybay Feature
Organizing Meeting: No Coal In Oakland! No ICE In The Bay! No Cuts To Healthcare!
Date:
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Oakland Peace Center | Shelton Hall
111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland 94611
111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland 94611
NO COAL IN OAKLAND! NO ICE IN THE BAY! NO CUTS TO HEALTHCARE!
While we face increasing attacks across the country, there are two projects that impact the Bay Area under consideration – a massive coal terminal in West Oakland, and an ICE detention facility in Dublin.
Join us to learn more and get involved to oppose these initiatives and hear about the latest update in the fight against the layoffs in the Alameda Health System.
Join us in the Bay Area:
Thursday, July 16 @ 6:30PM (doors open 6:15pm)
Oakland Peace Center | Shelton Hall
111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland 94611
$5 donation requested (no one turned away for lack of funds)
While we face increasing attacks across the country, there are two projects that impact the Bay Area under consideration – a massive coal terminal in West Oakland, and an ICE detention facility in Dublin.
Join us to learn more and get involved to oppose these initiatives and hear about the latest update in the fight against the layoffs in the Alameda Health System.
Join us in the Bay Area:
Thursday, July 16 @ 6:30PM (doors open 6:15pm)
Oakland Peace Center | Shelton Hall
111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland 94611
$5 donation requested (no one turned away for lack of funds)
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/bay-area-co...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 6, 2026 8:13PM
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