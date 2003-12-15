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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/26/2026
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

AI: Promise or Peril? A Socialist Feminist Perspective

A flier listing details of the event and showing a group of people protesting corporate AI
Download PDF (348.2KB)
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Date:
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, near Muni lines 5, 19, 27, 31, 38, and 49)
Also available via Zoom: register at https://bit.ly/AI-Promise-or-Peril
Public Discussion
AI: Promise or Peril? A Socialist Feminist Perspective

Artificial intelligence has the potential for solving long-standing problems in science, technology, and medicine. It could free workers from dangerous and tedious jobs. But in the current AI race, profit is the motivating force, with big business and government investing trillions in hopes of massive returns. The resulting speculative bubble, looming worker layoffs, and the physical infrastructure needed to power vast data centers threaten economic and environmental devastation. Share your thoughts on what’s needed to apply this emerging technology humanely and sustainably.

Speaker:
Lois Danks
Port Angeles, WA socialist feminist defender of immigrant rights and anti-fascist organizer, staff writer for Freedom Socialist newspaper.

Lunch served after program at 2pm

Suggested donation: $3 – 7, Lunch donation: $10 – 15
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 6, 2026 8:08PM
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