AI: Promise or Peril? A Socialist Feminist Perspective

Date:

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Freedom Socialist Party

Location Details:

Public Discussion

AI: Promise or Peril? A Socialist Feminist Perspective



Artificial intelligence has the potential for solving long-standing problems in science, technology, and medicine. It could free workers from dangerous and tedious jobs. But in the current AI race, profit is the motivating force, with big business and government investing trillions in hopes of massive returns. The resulting speculative bubble, looming worker layoffs, and the physical infrastructure needed to power vast data centers threaten economic and environmental devastation. Share your thoughts on what’s needed to apply this emerging technology humanely and sustainably.



Speaker:

Lois Danks

Port Angeles, WA socialist feminist defender of immigrant rights and anti-fascist organizer, staff writer for Freedom Socialist newspaper.



Lunch served after program at 2pm



Suggested donation: $3 – 7, Lunch donation: $10 – 15

