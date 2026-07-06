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View events for the week of 7/9/2026
San Francisco Labor & Workers Racial Justice

South Africa & ILWU 10-34 Connection & The History and Relevance Today & ILWU6 C&H Strike

ILWU 10 & Community Picket To Stop Cargo From South Africa
original image (2400x1420)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 09, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest.net
Location Details:
Henry Schmidt Room
ILWU Local 10
400 North Point St.
San Francisco
The Struggle Against Apartheid In South Africa & The ILWU Local 10 Connection & Relevance Today & Report On ILWU Local 6 C&H Crockett Strike

Thursday July 9 6:00 pm pst

ILWU Local 10 Henry Schmidt Room – 400 North Point St. San Fancisco

Author & labor historian Peter Cole, Larry Wright, One of The Organizers of 1984 ILWU Action Against Apartheid In South Africa, Retired ILWU Local 10 Secretary-Treasurer Clarence Thomas, David Newton, Treasurer Of BALMA & ILWU Local 6 C&H Crockett Strikers

ILWU Local 10 has played a historic and critical role in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa including boycotting cargo in 1984 which was recognized by Mandella when he came to the Bay Area after the end of apartheid.

Peter Cole is the author of “Dockworkers Power: Race in Durban and the San Francisco Bay Area” which connects the struggle of dockworkers in South Africa with the struggle of ILWU longshore workers in San Francisco. The historic role of ILWU Local 10 & ILWU Local 34 in supporting the struggle against the apartheid regime was recognized by Mandela when he came to Oakland and spoke at the Oakland Coliseum to thank the people of the Bay Area for their solidarity actions against the apartheid regime.

Report by ILWU Local 6 C&H strikers at Crockett, California about their struggle for justice.

Sponsored by LaborFest.net, WorkWeek
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2026/event/south-afr...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 6, 2026 11:32AM
§ILWU Support Rally In 1984 With Angela Davis Against Cargo From South Africa
by LaborFest.net
Mon, Jul 6, 2026 11:32AM
Rally To Support ILWU Boycott Of Cargo From South Africa
original image (3130x2075)
A rally was held during the 1984 boycott of cargo from the South Africa apartheid regime at pier 80 in San Francisco. Speaking was IBU member Jack Heyman and ILWU honorary member Angela Davis supported it.
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/south-afr...
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