The Struggle Against Apartheid In South Africa & The ILWU Local 10 Connection & Relevance Today & Report On ILWU Local 6 C&H Crockett StrikeThursday July 9 6:00 pm pstILWU Local 10 Henry Schmidt Room – 400 North Point St. San FanciscoAuthor & labor historian Peter Cole, Larry Wright, One of The Organizers of 1984 ILWU Action Against Apartheid In South Africa, Retired ILWU Local 10 Secretary-Treasurer Clarence Thomas, David Newton, Treasurer Of BALMA & ILWU Local 6 C&H Crockett StrikersILWU Local 10 has played a historic and critical role in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa including boycotting cargo in 1984 which was recognized by Mandella when he came to the Bay Area after the end of apartheid.Peter Cole is the author of “Dockworkers Power: Race in Durban and the San Francisco Bay Area” which connects the struggle of dockworkers in South Africa with the struggle of ILWU longshore workers in San Francisco. The historic role of ILWU Local 10 & ILWU Local 34 in supporting the struggle against the apartheid regime was recognized by Mandela when he came to Oakland and spoke at the Oakland Coliseum to thank the people of the Bay Area for their solidarity actions against the apartheid regime.Report by ILWU Local 6 C&H strikers at Crockett, California about their struggle for justice.Sponsored by LaborFest.net, WorkWeek