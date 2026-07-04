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Trump propaganda promotes communist Red Scare of the 50’s

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 11:04PM
Democratic Socialists Are Not Communists!
Democratic Socialists Are Not Communists!
original image (1080x1341)

Trump propaganda promotes communist Red Scare of the 50’s

Democratic Socialists are not communists

By Lynda Carson - July 4, 2026

Oakland, CA - After the Democratic Socialists have won a few elections during the past year, the dumb ass fascist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been trying to frighten his evangelic MAGA followers by stoking fears, and promoting the ‘Red Scare’ of communism. That’s right. This is very similar to the what the right-wing fascists did back in the 1950s, during the Joe McCarthy era, and years of communist witch hunts occurring across the nation.

Reportedly on Friday evening, the fascist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump said, ”Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty," he said from Mount Rushmore Friday evening. "It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor or even 9/11. Trump's language evoked the Red Scare of the 1950s, when alleged communists were persecuted and blacklisted from jobs across America, from Washington to Hollywood."

It appears that the convicted felon President Trump may try to resurrect the cadavers of anti-communist Senator Joe McCarthy, and Trump’s dead anti-communist friend Roy Cohn to help him go after the so-called communists.

That’s right. Roy Cohn worked with Joe McCarthy to go after the communists, and was an attorney who helped out Fred Trump in his time of need when he was nailed by the DOJ for discriminating against blacks in his rental housing units years ago in New York City. The ruthless attorney Roy Cohn later became friends with the fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump, who pretended to be Jesus Christ recently in a meme.

No matter what the dumb ass convicted felon in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue may want people to believe, Democratic Socialists are not communists. In the U.S.A., for the most part government socialism has been there to help the rich, not the poor.

The Red Scare

Reportedly, “Roy Cohn served as the chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy for the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) during the 1950s, acting as the ruthless, behind-the-scenes strategist for the so-called ‘Red Scare.’ Together, they relentlessly interrogated alleged communists and gay federal employees before their aggressive tactics triggered the televised 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings and their subsequent political downfall.”

The Hollywood Ten

According to Britannica, in part it says, “Hollywood Ten, in U.S. history, 10 motion-picture producers, directors, and screenwriters who appeared before the House Un-American Activities Committee in October 1947, refused to answer questions regarding their possible communist affiliations, and, after spending time in prison for contempt of Congress, were mostly blacklisted by the Hollywood studios. The 10 were Alvah Bessie, Herbert Biberman, Lester Cole, Edward Dmytryk, Ring Lardner, Jr., John Howard Lawson, Albert Maltz, Samuel Ornitz, Adrian Scott, and Dalton Trumbo.”

My old friend Gabriella Maltz-Larkin who I have not seen in several years, is the granddaughter of Albert Maltz, a member of the Hollywood Ten. Gabriella Maltz-Larkin was a member of the legendary director/actor Rob Nilsson’s film acting groups called the Tenderloin Action Group / Tenderloin yGroup, and she was very proud of her grandfather. While he was blacklisted, Albert Maltz wrote the script for the film’s Broken Arrow with James Stewart, and The Robe, with Richard Burton, and a number of other films, but he was not originally given credit for his work. Years later he was given credit for all the scriptwriting work he did on films while he was blacklisted.

Additionally, actor Sean Penn’s father, Leo Penn (director/actor), was also blacklisted. Reportedly according to Wikipedia, “Leo Penn supported the Hollywood trade unions and refused to accuse others to the House Un-American Activities Committee in their investigation of suspected Communist infiltration of the film industry. He was subsequently blacklisted, and Paramount refused to renew his contract. As a result, Penn was not able to work as a movie actor. He found acting work in television, but CBS ousted him after receiving an anonymous accusation that he had addressed a Communist political meeting. Barred from acting in film or TV, he became a director.”

Below is a 2001 photo of filmmaker Rob Nilsson in leather jacket, actress Monica Cortes Viharo, Oscar winner actor Sean Penn, myself (Lynda Carson) in red hair and glasses, plus others at the Broken Drum bar/restaurant in San Rafael, after we watched the World Premiere of Rob's film Scheme C6, at the Christopher B. Smith, Rafael Film Center. Gabriela Maltz-Larkin was an actress in the film Scheme C6, and she was also at the World Premier of the film at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and joined the celebration party afterwards at the Broken Drum.

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

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by Lynda Carson
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 11:04PM
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