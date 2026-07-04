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North Bay / Marin U.S. Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Community Quilt Project Shows Off Hopeful Quilted Images for the 4th of July

by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 2:59PM
Community Quilting Project displays hopeful images at USA 250th Birthday Party in Santa Rosa CA
Community Quilting Project displays hopeful images at USA 250th Birthday Party in Santa Rosa CA
original image (3000x2000)
“People united against fascism, stitching a hopeful vision for the future,” is how the We the People Community Quilt Project describes its mission, according to Pam Van Halsema, an organizer for the group. Hundreds of their quilts were on display today, July 4, 2026, at Santa Rosa Old Courthouse Square.

The event, organized by a coalition of local and national Indivisible chapters and other activist groups, featured large display racks upon which quilts were draped while other quilt mosaics were laid upon the concrete plaza. It drew hundreds of people, some in costume, some bringing signs and banners celebrating hope for the restoration of the vision and values the United States has aspired to uphold until recently. Elsewhere in the square bands and choral groups made music, alternating with speakers and offering food carts for the hungry. One booth allowed people to join others in stitching an American Flag.

“We started as a community group focused on depicting the future we are trying to create,” Van Halsema explained, continuing, “we understand the role of protest, but we wanted to focus on hopeful messages.” In that effort, beginning from a small group, the quilt project has expanded into a vehicle for teaching others to quilt hopeful images together. They have held as many as fourteen local Sonoma County workshops.

“I did not tell anybody what to put on their quilts; I only said ‘make it an image of hope for the future,’” Van Halsema said.

More information about the We the People Community Quilt Project can be found at wethepeoplequilt.org. Donations can be channeled through Indivisible Sonoma County Indivisiblesoco.org.
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by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 2:59PM
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original image (3000x2000)
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by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 2:59PM
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by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 2:59PM
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by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 2:59PM
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original image (3000x2000)
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by Jeff Dooley
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 2:59PM
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original image (3000x1973)
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