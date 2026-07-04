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Indybay Feature
East Bay Labor & Workers

ILWU10 Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strike

by LVP
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 8:01AM
ILWU 10 longshore workers protested the unloading of a cargo of Philippine raw sugar at the Levin Terminal in Richmond. C & H sugar refinery owned by ASR is trying to bust ILWU Local 6
Death To Robots As ILWU 10 Members Protest Unloading Of Sugar Ship
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers

The C & H Sugar refinery in Crockett owned by ASR could not unload ship of sugar cane from the Philippines at the C& C docks because ILWU Local 10 members refused to work since their fellow ILWU Local 6 members were on strike at the sugar refinery.

The company then moved the sugar ship to the industrial Levin Terminal in Richmond and was working to unload the sugar at this terminal which also handles oil, steel and coal.

Local 10 longshore workers talked about the work along with the issues and Harvey Schwarz, the ILWU historian and author talked about the history of the ILWU Local 6 longshore workers at Crocket which was organizing in 1937.

This interview was done on July 23, 2026

Additional Media:

ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C& H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q

Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34

On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0

Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Mass March &Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African
For More Information

ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
§ILWU Historian & Author Harvey Schwarz At Levin Protest
by LVP
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 8:01AM
sm_schwartz_harvey_ilwu_historian___author74-26.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local historian and author Harvey Schwartz talked about the history of organizing at the C&H Crockett refinery and the provocation of the company now to break the ILWU Local 6 strike
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
§Levin Crane Manned By IUOE 3 Unloading Sugar From Ship From Philippines
by LVP
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 8:01AM
sm_ilwu_levin_crane_unloading_sugar_7-3-26.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Levin crane manned by IUOE Local 3 operators was unloading sugar from a ship with cargo bound for the struck C&H sugar refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
§ILWU 10 Says C&H Unfair To Labor
by LVP
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 8:01AM
sm_ilwu_10_levin_c_h_unfair.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 placard protesting union busting by C&H Crockett
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
§Fence At The Levin Terminal In Richmond Blocked View Of Unloading Sugar At Industrial Port
by LVP
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 8:01AM
sm_ilwu10_crane_threw_fence_unloading_sugar.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Leven Terminal fence blocked off view of the unloading of sugar at the industrial docks next to coal, oil and steel
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
§Philippine Sugar Ship At Levin Industrial Terminal In Richmond
by LVP
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 8:01AM
sm_levin_philippine_sugar_ship_with_crane_7-3-26.jpg
original image (3511x2737)
The ship with sugar cane from the Philippines being unloaded at the Levin Terminal
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
§Levin Terminal In Richmond New Being Used For Sugar
by LVP
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 8:01AM
sm_levin_industrial_terminal_richmond_.jpg
original image (3882x2518)
ILWU 10 longshore questioned how Levin Terminal was using the terminal to unload raw sugar next to coal dust, oil and other toxic chemicals.
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
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