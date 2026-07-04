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ILWU10 Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strike
ILWU 10 longshore workers protested the unloading of a cargo of Philippine raw sugar at the Levin Terminal in Richmond. C & H sugar refinery owned by ASR is trying to bust ILWU Local 6
ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
The C & H Sugar refinery in Crockett owned by ASR could not unload ship of sugar cane from the Philippines at the C& C docks because ILWU Local 10 members refused to work since their fellow ILWU Local 6 members were on strike at the sugar refinery.
The company then moved the sugar ship to the industrial Levin Terminal in Richmond and was working to unload the sugar at this terminal which also handles oil, steel and coal.
Local 10 longshore workers talked about the work along with the issues and Harvey Schwarz, the ILWU historian and author talked about the history of the ILWU Local 6 longshore workers at Crocket which was organizing in 1937.
This interview was done on July 23, 2026
Additional Media:
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C& H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q
Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Mass March &Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African
For More Information
ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The C & H Sugar refinery in Crockett owned by ASR could not unload ship of sugar cane from the Philippines at the C& C docks because ILWU Local 10 members refused to work since their fellow ILWU Local 6 members were on strike at the sugar refinery.
The company then moved the sugar ship to the industrial Levin Terminal in Richmond and was working to unload the sugar at this terminal which also handles oil, steel and coal.
Local 10 longshore workers talked about the work along with the issues and Harvey Schwarz, the ILWU historian and author talked about the history of the ILWU Local 6 longshore workers at Crocket which was organizing in 1937.
This interview was done on July 23, 2026
Additional Media:
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C& H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q
Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Mass March &Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African
For More Information
ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
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