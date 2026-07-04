ILWU 10 longshore workers protested the unloading of a cargo of Philippine raw sugar at the Levin Terminal in Richmond. C & H sugar refinery owned by ASR is trying to bust ILWU Local 6

ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H StrikersThe C & H Sugar refinery in Crockett owned by ASR could not unload ship of sugar cane from the Philippines at the C& C docks because ILWU Local 10 members refused to work since their fellow ILWU Local 6 members were on strike at the sugar refinery.The company then moved the sugar ship to the industrial Levin Terminal in Richmond and was working to unload the sugar at this terminal which also handles oil, steel and coal.Local 10 longshore workers talked about the work along with the issues and Harvey Schwarz, the ILWU historian and author talked about the history of the ILWU Local 6 longshore workers at Crocket which was organizing in 1937.This interview was done on July 23, 2026Additional Media:ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C& H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & ConditionsILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesThe Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass ActionOn Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike TodayKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To AllZim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidMass March &Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In GazaDanny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South AfricanFor More InformationILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike FundProduction of Labor Video Project