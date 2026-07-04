Hugs and Tears: Golden Gate Bridge Protesters Convicted of Misdemeanor Charges by Photos by Len

Demonstrators who blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the war on Palestine in 2024 were exuberant in anticipation of a verdict in their favor at a press conference outside San Francisco City Hall on July 2.

Demonstrators who blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the war on Palestine in 2024 were exuberant in anticipation of a verdict in their favor at a press conference outside San Francisco City Hall on July 2.



After the verdict was announced there were hugs and tears. The jury deadlocked on felony conspiracy charges which was good news, but there were multiple misdemeanor convictions. The protesters will be sentenced on August 21.