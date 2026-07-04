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Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Hugs and Tears: Golden Gate Bridge Protesters Convicted of Misdemeanor Charges

by Photos by Len
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 12:45AM
Demonstrators who blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the war on Palestine in 2024 were exuberant in anticipation of a verdict in their favor at a press conference outside San Francisco City Hall on July 2.
Seven demonstrators who blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the war on Palestine in 2024 were found guilty of misdemeano...
original image (1024x680)
Demonstrators who blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the war on Palestine in 2024 were exuberant in anticipation of a verdict in their favor at a press conference outside San Francisco City Hall on July 2.

After the verdict was announced there were hugs and tears. The jury deadlocked on felony conspiracy charges which was good news, but there were multiple misdemeanor convictions. The protesters will be sentenced on August 21.
§Enthusiasm at Press Conference Outside City Hall Ahead of Verdict
by Photos by Len
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 12:45AM
sm_len_enthusiasm.jpg
original image (1024x768)
§Defendants hold Palestinian Flag
by Photos by Len
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 12:45AM
sm_len_city_hall_flag.jpg
original image (1024x680)
§Chanting
by Photos by Len
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 12:45AM
sm_len_chanting.jpg
original image (1024x680)
§Outside courtroom after the verdict reading
by Photos by Len
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 12:45AM
sm_outside_courtroom_after_verdict_is_read.jpg
original image (1024x680)
§Tears after verdict
by Photos by Len
Sat, Jul 4, 2026 12:45AM
sm_len_tears.jpg
original image (1023x680)
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