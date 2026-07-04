From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hugs and Tears: Golden Gate Bridge Protesters Convicted of Misdemeanor Charges
Demonstrators who blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the war on Palestine in 2024 were exuberant in anticipation of a verdict in their favor at a press conference outside San Francisco City Hall on July 2.
Demonstrators who blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest the war on Palestine in 2024 were exuberant in anticipation of a verdict in their favor at a press conference outside San Francisco City Hall on July 2.
After the verdict was announced there were hugs and tears. The jury deadlocked on felony conspiracy charges which was good news, but there were multiple misdemeanor convictions. The protesters will be sentenced on August 21.
After the verdict was announced there were hugs and tears. The jury deadlocked on felony conspiracy charges which was good news, but there were multiple misdemeanor convictions. The protesters will be sentenced on August 21.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network