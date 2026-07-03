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VFW Posts have fraud problems all across the nation
4th of July, Washington D.C. Fireworks Display
VFW Posts have fraud problems all across the nation
A 4th of July Special Report
By Lynda Carson - July 3, 2026
Tomorrow is the 4th of July, and many people across the nation are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S.A. The Declaration of Independence (DOI) falsely claimed that all men are created equal while many signers of the (DOI) were slave owners. Additionally, the (DOI) declared, “The merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes, and conditions.” Obviously, the Declaration signers did not really believe that all men are created equal, nor did they bother to mention women as being equal in the Declaration.
According to Wikipedia, “In all, 41 of the 56 signers of the Declaration owned slaves. The Founders opposed democracy or any form of majority rule.”
The typical spectacle of B.S. and propaganda presently being spread around by the government is that our way of life exists (a federal government controlled by a bunch of greedy billionaires), because of the veterans who gave up their lives to fight in the nearly 500 military interventions between 1776, and 2026.
Meanwhile, the Veterans of Foreign War Posts (VFW Posts) are experiencing fraud problems happening all across the nation, and a few headlines below may help to shed some light on what has been happening.
Statesman Journal, Dayton woman gets 2 years in prison for stealing $1.7M from VFW, buying crystals, car.
OregonLive.com, Oregon woman who stole nearly $2M from VFW tells judge: ‘I lost my way’.
￼WJAC, Audit finds Martinsburg VFW Post 43 lost $191,522 in alleged scheme tied to skill machines.
￼Ohio Attorney General (.gov), Former Quartermaster Indicted in Theft From Central Ohio VFW Post.
￼Cap City News, Cheyenne woman arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from local VFW.
￼Valley News Live, Woman accused of stealing more than $68,000 from Frazee VFW.
￼PennLive.com, Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post.
￼Statesman Journal, Dayton woman pleads guilty to stealing $1.7M from VFW to buy crystals, marbles.
￼The Columbus Dispatch, Former official at Columbus VFW post accused of stealing more than $35,000 in check scheme.
￼Lake and McHenry County Scanner, Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to stealing from McHenry veterans group as he awaits federal sentencing in $8 million Ponzi scheme.
￼WyomingNews.com, Former treasurer pleads not guilty to VFW Auxiliary/DAV theft, forgery charges.
￼The Providence Journal, Former VFW commander accused of faking military service charged with fraud, ID theft.
￼Stars and Stripes, Former VFW commander gets probation for stealing $40,000 from his Oklahoma post.
￼Pensacola News Journal, Ex-quartermaster at Milton VFW accused of stealing more than $140,000 from organization.
￼AZ Family, Prescott man accused defrauding veterans group.
￼KSAT, Duo accused of embezzling $10,000 from Pleasanton VFW post.
The VFW Posts in the U.S. have been locations that veterans and their families can hang out, have a drink, and some food.
VFW Posts in some communities across the nation are known for having a bar in their Post locations, fish fry dinners on Friday nights, and a pancake breakfast on Sunday mornings to help raise money for the Post. Years ago the Catholic Church told parishioners that they would go to hell for eating meat on Fridays, and the VFW Posts may have provided fish fry’s on Friday nights to help keep Catholics from going to hell for eating meat on Fridays.
According to Wikipedia, “The United States has been involved in hundreds of interventions in foreign countries throughout its history, engaging in nearly 500 military interventions between 1776 and 2026, with half of these operations occurring since 1950 and over 25% occurring in the post-Cold War period.”
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), PDF file info in 2024 - “There are more than 1.4 million VFW and Auxiliary members in all 50 states, and many foreign territories. Nearly 6,000 ‘VFW Posts’ worldwide comprise 52 Departments in the 50 states, the Asia/Pacific Areas and Europe. Posts form the basic local chapter.”
Reportedly, “The U.S. military operates approximately 750 overseas base sites in about 80 countries, and 335 major domestic installations across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. In total, the Department of Defense manages nearly 4,800 military sites worldwide.”
Nearby many overseas U.S. military bases, small cities or communities exist or existed, including Olongapo City, in the Philippines. Thousands of female sex workers residing in them were there to keep the U.S. military happy, but VD was spreading among the troops as a direct result.
According to an October 19, 1974 military PR report in the Philippines, during the American war against Vietnam, called the, “NAVY VD PROJECT AT OLONGAPO”. “In part it says, “BECAUSE OF THE SENSITIVITY OF THIS SUBJECT, WE WOULD SUGGEST THAT DOD REVIEW CAREFULLY ITS PROPOSED PUBLIC AFFAIRS GUIDANCE. EFFORT SHOULD BE MADE TO AVOID IMPLYING IN ANY WAY THAT PHILIPPINES IS TO BLAME FOR THE PROBLEM OR THAT U.S. IS TAKING LEAD IN CORRECTING IT. COOPERATION SHOULD BE STRESSED. DOD ATTENTION IS INVITED PARTICULARLY TO PROPOSED ANSWERS 3 AND 5 OF DRAFT PRESS GUIDANCE. WITH REFERENCE TO ANSWER 3, PHILIPPINES WOULD UNDOUBTEDLY BE OUTRAGED AT SUGGESTION OLONGAPO IS GREATEST SOURCE OF VD IN U.S. NAVY. SECOND SENTENCE OF ANSWER 3 COULD BE REPHRASED AS FOLLOWS: "YET THEY ARE A SIGNIFICANT MEDICAL PROBLEM". ANSWER 5 WHICH IMPLIES THAT GOP HAS DONE VIRTUALLY NOTHING TO ATTEMPT TO CONTROL PROBLEM WOULD BE EVEN MORE OUTRAGEOUS IN PHILIPPINE EYES SINCE IT IS LOCAL WISDOM THAT VD IS IMPORTED BY THE ROVING SAILOR. SUGGEST ANSWER BE REPHRASED BY DELETING FIRST SENTENCE INSERTING THE WORDS, "SIGNIFICANT NATIONAL" IN FRONT OF WORD "FUND" IN SECOND SENTENCE, AND INSERTING NEW SENTENCE BETWEEN SECOND AND THIRD SENTENCES:"THE CONTROL OF VD IS IN ANY EVENT A VERY DIFFICULT TASK".
The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been desperately trying to ‘white wash’ our nation’s history.
Meanwhile, as our country got close to celebrating the 250th year anniversary of the U.S.A., the white supremacist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been very busy trying to ‘white wash’ our history and all the horrific activities that our country has been involved in through the years by attacking the Smithsonian Institution, and our National Parks that have been educating the public about different aspects of our nation’s horrific history.
The convicted felon President Trump wants to conceal the horrific history of slavery, slaveholding presidents, the Indian wars, the Indian Removal Act and Trail of Tears, the Chinese Exclusion Act, the endless stream of wars our country has been involved in, and many other horrific activities from the American public, including the Epstein Files.
A 4th of July Special Report.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
A 4th of July Special Report
By Lynda Carson - July 3, 2026
Tomorrow is the 4th of July, and many people across the nation are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S.A. The Declaration of Independence (DOI) falsely claimed that all men are created equal while many signers of the (DOI) were slave owners. Additionally, the (DOI) declared, “The merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes, and conditions.” Obviously, the Declaration signers did not really believe that all men are created equal, nor did they bother to mention women as being equal in the Declaration.
According to Wikipedia, “In all, 41 of the 56 signers of the Declaration owned slaves. The Founders opposed democracy or any form of majority rule.”
The typical spectacle of B.S. and propaganda presently being spread around by the government is that our way of life exists (a federal government controlled by a bunch of greedy billionaires), because of the veterans who gave up their lives to fight in the nearly 500 military interventions between 1776, and 2026.
Meanwhile, the Veterans of Foreign War Posts (VFW Posts) are experiencing fraud problems happening all across the nation, and a few headlines below may help to shed some light on what has been happening.
Statesman Journal, Dayton woman gets 2 years in prison for stealing $1.7M from VFW, buying crystals, car.
OregonLive.com, Oregon woman who stole nearly $2M from VFW tells judge: ‘I lost my way’.
￼WJAC, Audit finds Martinsburg VFW Post 43 lost $191,522 in alleged scheme tied to skill machines.
￼Ohio Attorney General (.gov), Former Quartermaster Indicted in Theft From Central Ohio VFW Post.
￼Cap City News, Cheyenne woman arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from local VFW.
￼Valley News Live, Woman accused of stealing more than $68,000 from Frazee VFW.
￼PennLive.com, Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post.
￼Statesman Journal, Dayton woman pleads guilty to stealing $1.7M from VFW to buy crystals, marbles.
￼The Columbus Dispatch, Former official at Columbus VFW post accused of stealing more than $35,000 in check scheme.
￼Lake and McHenry County Scanner, Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to stealing from McHenry veterans group as he awaits federal sentencing in $8 million Ponzi scheme.
￼WyomingNews.com, Former treasurer pleads not guilty to VFW Auxiliary/DAV theft, forgery charges.
￼The Providence Journal, Former VFW commander accused of faking military service charged with fraud, ID theft.
￼Stars and Stripes, Former VFW commander gets probation for stealing $40,000 from his Oklahoma post.
￼Pensacola News Journal, Ex-quartermaster at Milton VFW accused of stealing more than $140,000 from organization.
￼AZ Family, Prescott man accused defrauding veterans group.
￼KSAT, Duo accused of embezzling $10,000 from Pleasanton VFW post.
The VFW Posts in the U.S. have been locations that veterans and their families can hang out, have a drink, and some food.
VFW Posts in some communities across the nation are known for having a bar in their Post locations, fish fry dinners on Friday nights, and a pancake breakfast on Sunday mornings to help raise money for the Post. Years ago the Catholic Church told parishioners that they would go to hell for eating meat on Fridays, and the VFW Posts may have provided fish fry’s on Friday nights to help keep Catholics from going to hell for eating meat on Fridays.
According to Wikipedia, “The United States has been involved in hundreds of interventions in foreign countries throughout its history, engaging in nearly 500 military interventions between 1776 and 2026, with half of these operations occurring since 1950 and over 25% occurring in the post-Cold War period.”
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), PDF file info in 2024 - “There are more than 1.4 million VFW and Auxiliary members in all 50 states, and many foreign territories. Nearly 6,000 ‘VFW Posts’ worldwide comprise 52 Departments in the 50 states, the Asia/Pacific Areas and Europe. Posts form the basic local chapter.”
Reportedly, “The U.S. military operates approximately 750 overseas base sites in about 80 countries, and 335 major domestic installations across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. In total, the Department of Defense manages nearly 4,800 military sites worldwide.”
Nearby many overseas U.S. military bases, small cities or communities exist or existed, including Olongapo City, in the Philippines. Thousands of female sex workers residing in them were there to keep the U.S. military happy, but VD was spreading among the troops as a direct result.
According to an October 19, 1974 military PR report in the Philippines, during the American war against Vietnam, called the, “NAVY VD PROJECT AT OLONGAPO”. “In part it says, “BECAUSE OF THE SENSITIVITY OF THIS SUBJECT, WE WOULD SUGGEST THAT DOD REVIEW CAREFULLY ITS PROPOSED PUBLIC AFFAIRS GUIDANCE. EFFORT SHOULD BE MADE TO AVOID IMPLYING IN ANY WAY THAT PHILIPPINES IS TO BLAME FOR THE PROBLEM OR THAT U.S. IS TAKING LEAD IN CORRECTING IT. COOPERATION SHOULD BE STRESSED. DOD ATTENTION IS INVITED PARTICULARLY TO PROPOSED ANSWERS 3 AND 5 OF DRAFT PRESS GUIDANCE. WITH REFERENCE TO ANSWER 3, PHILIPPINES WOULD UNDOUBTEDLY BE OUTRAGED AT SUGGESTION OLONGAPO IS GREATEST SOURCE OF VD IN U.S. NAVY. SECOND SENTENCE OF ANSWER 3 COULD BE REPHRASED AS FOLLOWS: "YET THEY ARE A SIGNIFICANT MEDICAL PROBLEM". ANSWER 5 WHICH IMPLIES THAT GOP HAS DONE VIRTUALLY NOTHING TO ATTEMPT TO CONTROL PROBLEM WOULD BE EVEN MORE OUTRAGEOUS IN PHILIPPINE EYES SINCE IT IS LOCAL WISDOM THAT VD IS IMPORTED BY THE ROVING SAILOR. SUGGEST ANSWER BE REPHRASED BY DELETING FIRST SENTENCE INSERTING THE WORDS, "SIGNIFICANT NATIONAL" IN FRONT OF WORD "FUND" IN SECOND SENTENCE, AND INSERTING NEW SENTENCE BETWEEN SECOND AND THIRD SENTENCES:"THE CONTROL OF VD IS IN ANY EVENT A VERY DIFFICULT TASK".
The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been desperately trying to ‘white wash’ our nation’s history.
Meanwhile, as our country got close to celebrating the 250th year anniversary of the U.S.A., the white supremacist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been very busy trying to ‘white wash’ our history and all the horrific activities that our country has been involved in through the years by attacking the Smithsonian Institution, and our National Parks that have been educating the public about different aspects of our nation’s horrific history.
The convicted felon President Trump wants to conceal the horrific history of slavery, slaveholding presidents, the Indian wars, the Indian Removal Act and Trail of Tears, the Chinese Exclusion Act, the endless stream of wars our country has been involved in, and many other horrific activities from the American public, including the Epstein Files.
A 4th of July Special Report.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
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