Trump is ignoring the Oglala Lakota Nation which opposes the fireworks event at Mount Rushmore in the sacred Black Hills.

Oglala Lakota Oppose Fireworks Event at Mount RushmoreBy Brenda Norrell, Censored NewsPINE RIDGE, South Dakota -- The Oglala Lakota Tribal Council opposes a presidential visit to Mount Rushmore for a fireworks celebration in the Sacred Black Hills, on July 3, 2026, which President Trump plans to attend."It should not occur," the Lakota Council said in its resolution, pointing out the violation of the aboriginal treaty, the Fort Laramie Treaty, and the distress Lakota already live with because of federal budget cuts.The tribe's resolution points out the ongoing uranium mining and oil pipelines, including Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipeline, where sacred sites are being destroyed.The Keystone XL Pipeline, Dewey Burdock and Craven Canyon Uranium Projects, DAPLE and the USAP Sentinel Project -- all in the territory of the Great Sioux Nation -- have destroyed Sioux sacred sites and cultural resources, the resolution states.Lakota oppose the event because of the violation of Winters Doctrine for the production of electricity on the Missouri River without payment to the Sioux Tribes, the resolution states. The Winters Doctrine guarantees tribes as much water as Native Americans need to survive.Further, the fireworks event is opposed because of the ICE actions in Minneapolis, where Lakotas were illegally arrested and imprisoned by ICE in deportation sweeps, and two U.S. citizens were murdered by ICE.The resolution was passed unanimously by the Oglala Tribal on Pine Ridge in South Dakota on June 9, 2026, and points out the seizure of its water without compensation to the Great Nation, destruction of sacred sites and cultural resources, and suffering caused by presidential actions.The fireworks event is sponsored by the U.S. National Park Service and State of South Dakota. The site will be closed to the public, with tickets issued beforehand in a lottery, according to the National Park Service.South Dakota State officials said more than 100,000 people applied for tickets. The Department of Tourism said around 4,800 people were selected to attend and were chosen at random among the 102,991 people who signed up for a lottery.The Oglala Lakota Council urged the U.S. National Park Service and U.S. National Forest Service to cancel the fireworks event because of the local drought, posing a risk of wildfires in the Black Hills, that could threaten both Lakota and local residents and their properties.The Oglala Lakota resolution is at Censored News:Top photo: Protest over fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2020. Photo credit Unicorn Riot Media.