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U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

FIFA, Capitalism, Fascism, Commodification Of Sports & Trumpism

by LVP
Thu, Jul 2, 2026 6:16PM
The commodification of sports and FIFA are connected as capitalism is structuring sports to make more profits. Professor George Wright who is an expert on sports talks about the history of FIFA and capitalism.
The commodification of sports and FIFA are connected as capitalism is structuring sports to make more profits. Professor George Wright wh...
FIFA, Capitalism, Fascism, Commodification Of Sports & Trumpism With Professor George Wright

The FIFA World Cup has been more and more driven by the need to increase profits and privatization. Professor George Wright has spent his life following and being involved in sports and giving a class analysis to the role of the Olympics, Super Bowl and World Cup. He talks about the history of the World Cup and how it has been organized to increase profiteering and breaking up the games for more ads.

Additional Media:

The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction With Professor George Wright
https://youtu.be/q--d2iW4hic

Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, ​and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPAok-8koS0&t=162s

The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrxSLm1heI&t=58s

JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNPlstyFvmY&t=137s

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/q--d2iW4hic
§The FIFA Organization Gave A Peace Award To War Monger Trump
by LVP
Thu, Jul 2, 2026 6:16PM
sm_fifa_trump_capitalism.jpeg.webp
original image (1080x720)
The FIFA organization gave a "Peace Award" to Trump although he is a war monger and has attacked one country after another and supported the genocide in Gaza
https://youtu.be/q--d2iW4hic
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