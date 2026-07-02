The commodification of sports and FIFA are connected as capitalism is structuring sports to make more profits. Professor George Wright who is an expert on sports talks about the history of FIFA and capitalism.

FIFA, Capitalism, Fascism, Commodification Of Sports & Trumpism With Professor George WrightThe FIFA World Cup has been more and more driven by the need to increase profits and privatization. Professor George Wright has spent his life following and being involved in sports and giving a class analysis to the role of the Olympics, Super Bowl and World Cup. He talks about the history of the World Cup and how it has been organized to increase profiteering and breaking up the games for more ads.Additional Media:The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction With Professor George WrightOlympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, ​and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic GamesThe Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The GameJPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-upWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project