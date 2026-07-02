The Great American State Un-Fair Flop by Phil Pasquini

Trump has once again outdone himself with his latest Great American State Fair, great un-extravaganza on the National Mall, billed as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence. The unpopular president’s thinly veiled “vanity fair” has been met by a disinterested and bored public that has become increasingly fatigued and leery of participating in anything Trump. This, combined with intermittent power outages and a collapsing stage along with Trump’s highly partisan opening ceremony speech that lasted almost 30 minutes, has turned off many people.

WASHINGTON (07-02) – “Nobody has seen anything like it before!” — Donald Trump, ad nauseum.



Trump has once again outdone himself with his latest Great American State Fair, great un-extravaganza on the National Mall, billed as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence. The unpopular president’s thinly veiled “vanity fair” has been met by a disinterested and bored public that has become increasingly fatigued and leery of participating in anything Trump. This, combined with intermittent power outages and a collapsing stage along with Trump’s highly partisan opening ceremony speech that lasted almost 30 minutes, has turned off many people.



Instead of making a statesman-like speech celebrating the birth of a nation’s independence and unifying Americans, he succumbed to his usual worn-out political rhetoric to bolster his ego before a crowd estimated to be no more than1,500 people. Trump, naturally, disputes the claims saying there were 45,000 in attendance.



Among the highlights of the speech was his declaration that “We are the hottest country in the world”—likely more a reflection of the ongoing heat wave and climate change than any policy achievement—followed by the claim, “We are not a joke anymore.”



Those few brave souls who do venture out to experience the un-fair amid the oppressive triple digital heatwave can affirm the US is “the hottest country in the world.”



In celebrating our nation’s founding, one must first pass through metal detectors and handbag inspections before being rewarded with inflated food and drink prices, an anemic lineup of entertainment diminished by absent performers, and the sight of vast unfilled stretches of onerously humid lawn across America’s Front Yard.



Anyone who has ever attended a state fair will be disappointed as there are no 4-H exhibits, livestock, agricultural displays, pie eating contests, tug-of-war, or midway carnival attractions. Instead, everything centers on promotion and commerce—plain and simple – much of which concern Trump and his various ventures.



In the center of the expansive fields are several large thematic pavilions surmounted with gold-painted eagles. Among the themes are Faith and Family, which promotes Christianity absent any other of the multitude of American’s religions, along with American Canvas, American Innovations with its Space X booth, and the Trump-owned social media platform, Truth+ podcasting live from its on-site studio. Truth+ claims to allow “Free speech for all” while “Streaming the uncensored truth.” The Made in America pavilion featured muscle cars and Harley motorcycles. TikTok offered American made products all readily available at the TikTok Shop.



In between these large kiosks are long rows of tented structures onto which photographs of neo-classic buildings printed on canvas are attached. These kiosks house numerous small spaces dedicated to various departments and agencies of the federal government along those of the states, although not all 50 participated due to costs and lack of sponsorship along with some protesting the partisan nature of the celebration.



This being America, one popular kiosk titled “War” was packed with people. Among others were the Department of Homeland Security, Education, and the Department of State where on display was a sample of the new limited-edition Passport 250 that includes a scowling Trump portrait with the Declaration of Independence in the background. The passport also includes his unmistakable sharpie signature. The scowling Trump face begets the question of why passport applicants must avoid “exaggerated

facial expressions” and are encouraged to smile while Trump is allowed to be portrayed thusly.



On a small outdoor stage, a band performed “I Want to Go Home to Oklahoma” for a sparse audience. Later, a preacher took over the same space, reading from the Bible and warning of damnation to a handful of people gathered in the shade to escape the scorching sun. The overall effect resembled a revival meeting more than a celebration of American independence—particularly given its disregard for the principle of separation between church and state.



What would a Trump production be without a financial gain, mention or commercial plug. In this case, it is Trump Accounts for America’s children under 18 with a valid Social Security number and those born from 2025 to 2028. The program promises a $1,000 US Treasury account with seed money invested in “low-cost index funds.” What will eventually happen to this financial program and to those born after 2028 is anybody’s guess. Hopefully they won’t invest in Trump Crypto or mem coins.



The biggest hit of all for the small crowd away from all the patriotic-themed exhibits was the Ferris wheel, invented by American, George Washington Gayle Ferris in 1893. There a long line was waiting patiently to climb aboard even thouhg several occasions it has been plagued by malfunctions and electrical problems leaving frustrated riders stranded in the exceptionally hot and humid while air awaiting rescue.



But at least while stuck on the inoperative Ferris Wheel one can gaze down below and behold the scale model of the proposed 250-foot-tall vanity Arch de Trump with its gold winged Statue of Liberty accompanied by giant gold painted eagles that he wants to place in front of Arlington Cemetery.



This State Fair celebrating our Independence is boring, uneventful, partisan, revivalist, off theme and frankly pathetic. It is being sparsely attended by people most of whom wander about seeking shade and air conditioning. If you have an opportunity to miss it, do.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



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