Tibetan and Other Minorities in Communist China Protest CCP Equal Unity Law by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

PROTEST BY TIBETANS AND OTHER MINORITIES IN COMMUNIST CHINA PROTEST THE RACIST 'ETHNIC UNITY LAW IN FRONT OF THE COMMUNIST CHINESE CONSULATE IN SAN FRANCISCO ON JULY 1ST, 2026.

Tibetan and Other Minorities in Communist China Protest CCP Equal Unity Law in front of Communist Chinese Consulate in San Francisco on July 1st, 2026.



PROTEST BY TIBETANS AND OTHER MINORITIES IN COMMUNIST CHINA PROTEST THE RACIST 'ETHNIC UNITY LAW IN FRONT OF THE COMMUNIST CHINESE CONSULATE IN SAN FRANCISCO ON JULY 1ST, 2026.



News Reporter-Mike Kinney

Photo Credit-Mike Kinney



This statement was read today in front of the Communist Chinese Consulate by Lobsang Tashi-San Francisco Regional Youth Congress Executive Member



"Today on July 1, 2026, the so-called Communist China "Ethnic Unity Law has taken effect. We believe this law represents a systematic effort to erase the identities languages, cultures and histories of Tibetans, Uyghurs, Southern Mongolians, East Turkistanis, Taiwanese, Vietnamese and many other ethnic and cultural communities."



" Our identity is not yours to determine. Our language is not yours to erase. Our history is not yours to rewrite. We believe this law is unjust, unethical, and an assault on the fundamental rights of peoples to preserve their culture, language and identity."



" This is why we have come to the Chinese Consulate today: to condemn this policy, to reject forced assimilation and to peaceful protest and resist the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. We stand in solidarity with all communities, languages, and cultures that deserve respect and protection."



Lobsang Tashi-San Francisco Regional Tibetan Youth Congress

Executive Member.

