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Indybay Feature
Know-Your-Rights Training
Date:
Thursday, July 09, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Copwatch
Location Details:
Grassroots House, 2022 Blake Street, Berkeley California 94704
A know-your-rights training hosted by Berkeley Copwatch. This workshop will address learning your rights as they relate to police interaction.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 1, 2026 7:43PM
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