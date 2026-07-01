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Indybay Feature
No War on Cuba
Date:
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network
Location Details:
la Pena Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck ave., Berkeley CA
Cuban Deputy Ambasador and second Secretary of the Cuban Embassy on a rare tour of the bay area will speak about escalating US aggression and the importance of solidarity.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 1, 2026 3:42PM
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