No War on Cuba

Date:

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network

Location Details:

la Pena Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck ave., Berkeley CA

Cuban Deputy Ambasador and second Secretary of the Cuban Embassy on a rare tour of the bay area will speak about escalating US aggression and the importance of solidarity.