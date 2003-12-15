Workers Voices Storytelling Night--Voces de los Trabajadores

Date:

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Time:

6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Michael Dunn

Location Details:

Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore/

Librería Medicina para Pesadillas



3036 Calle 24, between/entre Treat y Harrison



Workers Voices Storytelling Night--Voces de los Trabajadores



Nuevo Sol Domestic Workers on Stage perform excerpts from: Resistencia en Tiempos de Trump!/Resistance in the Age of Trump!



Jacqueline Ramos - The Mission Speaks via Poetry and Performance



Michael Dunn reads excerpts from his novel about 19th Century Pennsylvania miners' struggles: Anywhere But Schuylkill



Bill Shields, Bahaar Tadjbakhsh and Labor Theater Friends perform, Do You Like the Union? - On the Line with Local 3



Tina Martin and Renato Larin - City College Labor Elders Speak



James Tracy presents excerpts from A Southern Panther: Conversations with Malik Rahim



Harvey Schwartz and ILWU Oral History Interviewee presents excerpts from Solidarity Stories



Jenny Worley presents excerpts from Neon Girls, A Stripper's Education in Protest and Power



