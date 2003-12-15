From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Workers Voices Storytelling Night--Voces de los Trabajadores
Date:
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Michael Dunn
Location Details:
Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore/
Librería Medicina para Pesadillas
3036 Calle 24, between/entre Treat y Harrison
Librería Medicina para Pesadillas
3036 Calle 24, between/entre Treat y Harrison
Workers Voices Storytelling Night--Voces de los Trabajadores
Nuevo Sol Domestic Workers on Stage perform excerpts from: Resistencia en Tiempos de Trump!/Resistance in the Age of Trump!
Jacqueline Ramos - The Mission Speaks via Poetry and Performance
Michael Dunn reads excerpts from his novel about 19th Century Pennsylvania miners' struggles: Anywhere But Schuylkill
Bill Shields, Bahaar Tadjbakhsh and Labor Theater Friends perform, Do You Like the Union? - On the Line with Local 3
Tina Martin and Renato Larin - City College Labor Elders Speak
James Tracy presents excerpts from A Southern Panther: Conversations with Malik Rahim
Harvey Schwartz and ILWU Oral History Interviewee presents excerpts from Solidarity Stories
Jenny Worley presents excerpts from Neon Girls, A Stripper's Education in Protest and Power
Nuevo Sol Domestic Workers on Stage perform excerpts from: Resistencia en Tiempos de Trump!/Resistance in the Age of Trump!
Jacqueline Ramos - The Mission Speaks via Poetry and Performance
Michael Dunn reads excerpts from his novel about 19th Century Pennsylvania miners' struggles: Anywhere But Schuylkill
Bill Shields, Bahaar Tadjbakhsh and Labor Theater Friends perform, Do You Like the Union? - On the Line with Local 3
Tina Martin and Renato Larin - City College Labor Elders Speak
James Tracy presents excerpts from A Southern Panther: Conversations with Malik Rahim
Harvey Schwartz and ILWU Oral History Interviewee presents excerpts from Solidarity Stories
Jenny Worley presents excerpts from Neon Girls, A Stripper's Education in Protest and Power
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 1, 2026 2:40PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network