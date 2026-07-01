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Palestine California South Bay Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers Racial Justice

CAIR-CA & SJ Silicon Valley NAACP Leaders Speak Out In Support Of Fired SJSU Prof Sang Kil

by LVP
Wed, Jul 1, 2026 1:55PM
The San Jose Silicon Valley NACCP and CAIR-CA spoke out in support of SJSU professor Dr. Sang Kil
Amith Gupta, lead attorney with CAIR California speaking at press conference for SJSU professor Dr. Sang Kil
original image (1396x777)
CAIR-CA & San Jose Silicon Valley NAACP Community Leaders Out In Support Of SJSU Professor Dr. Sang Kil

Community leaders rallied for fired San Jose State Professor Dr. Sang Kil at a press conference at the Martin Luther King library at San Jose State University. Amith Gupta, lead attorney with CAIR California and Sean Allen, San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP president spoke out at a press conference at the San Jose State University Martin Luther King library about Dr. Kil's arbitration victory and the importance of her case for Muslims, Blacks and all people in the United States.

Additional Media:

Victory Press Conference For SJSU Dr. Sang Kil Fired Over Palestine Solidarity & Opposing Genocide
https://youtu.be/R0kV2Zo0uE0

SJSU Admin Zionist Attack On Professor Sang Hea Kil, CFA/SEIU & The Defense Of Public Education
https://youtu.be/KwdR9EXoWRw

The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working Class
https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck

Professor Sang Hea Kil Website
https://linktr.ee/sangheakil?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAad7VVpjuxkjpu09RxKWyDp5B4fPMzP9VTz8CCQXcHnEMP2ZM3GL72WDDGb_ig_aem_slM3kKYcoqG8gh4dVRgUNA

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/o9TiZ1QSiO0
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