The San Jose Silicon Valley NACCP and CAIR-CA spoke out in support of SJSU professor Dr. Sang Kil

CAIR-CA & San Jose Silicon Valley NAACP Community Leaders Out In Support Of SJSU Professor Dr. Sang KilCommunity leaders rallied for fired San Jose State Professor Dr. Sang Kil at a press conference at the Martin Luther King library at San Jose State University. Amith Gupta, lead attorney with CAIR California and Sean Allen, San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP president spoke out at a press conference at the San Jose State University Martin Luther King library about Dr. Kil's arbitration victory and the importance of her case for Muslims, Blacks and all people in the United States.Additional Media:Victory Press Conference For SJSU Dr. Sang Kil Fired Over Palestine Solidarity & Opposing GenocideSJSU Admin Zionist Attack On Professor Sang Hea Kil, CFA/SEIU & The Defense Of Public EducationThe Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working ClassProfessor Sang Hea Kil WebsiteProduction of Labor Video Project