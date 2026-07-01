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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/1/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy from San Francisco Mime Troupe

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Date:
Saturday, August 01, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lawrence Helman
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors Sat., Aug. 1 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30) Sun., Aug. 2 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30) 301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060 Ticket Info: FREE - ($20 suggested donation)
The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens their 67th Season with:

WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy
July 3 – Sept. 7, 2026
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan - Music and Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Lisa Hori-Garcia - Music Direction by Daniel Savio and Will Durkee

https://www.sfmt.org
facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
http://www.youtube.com/@SanFranciscoMimeTroupe

London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors
Sat., Aug. 1 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30)
Sun., Aug. 2 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30)
301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060
Ticket Info: FREE - ($20 suggested donation)

SCHEDULE BY DATE: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
SCHEDULE BY AREA: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area

WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy asks the political question: How are we going to survive and rebuild in the rubble left from the economic, social, and psychological devastation of the idiotic kleptocrats?

Short Synopsis:
Is it just us, or does it feel like everything is falling apart?
Hallucinating robots, economic collapse, protesting frogs, people praying for the End of the World -
This is not the future, or the democracy, we were promised!
But the real question is: When it’s all over will there be enough left to build something new out of this... wreckage?

For more information: https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/wreckage...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 1, 2026 1:19PM
§
by Lawrence Helman
Wed, Jul 1, 2026 1:19PM
SFMT LOGO
https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/wreckage...
§
by Lawrence Helman
Wed, Jul 1, 2026 1:19PM
__sfmt_-_cast___director.jpg
https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/wreckage...
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