The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens their 67th Season with:WRECKAGE: A Musical TragicomedyJuly 3 – Sept. 7, 2026Written by Michael Gene Sullivan - Music and Lyrics by Daniel SavioDirected by Lisa Hori-Garcia - Music Direction by Daniel Savio and Will Durkeefacebook.com/sfmimetroupeinstagram.com/SFTroupersLondon Nelson Community Center - OutdoorsSat., Aug. 1 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30)Sun., Aug. 2 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30)301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060Ticket Info: FREE - ($20 suggested donation)SCHEDULE BY DATE: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-datesSCHEDULE BY AREA: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-areaWRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy asks the political question: How are we going to survive and rebuild in the rubble left from the economic, social, and psychological devastation of the idiotic kleptocrats?Short Synopsis:Is it just us, or does it feel like everything is falling apart?Hallucinating robots, economic collapse, protesting frogs, people praying for the End of the World -This is not the future, or the democracy, we were promised!But the real question is: When it’s all over will there be enough left to build something new out of this... wreckage?