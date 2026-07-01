From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy from San Francisco Mime Troupe
Date:
Saturday, August 01, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lawrence Helman
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors Sat., Aug. 1 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30) Sun., Aug. 2 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30) 301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060 Ticket Info: FREE - ($20 suggested donation)
The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens their 67th Season with:
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy
July 3 – Sept. 7, 2026
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan - Music and Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Lisa Hori-Garcia - Music Direction by Daniel Savio and Will Durkee
https://www.sfmt.org
facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
http://www.youtube.com/@SanFranciscoMimeTroupe
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors
Sat., Aug. 1 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30)
Sun., Aug. 2 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30)
301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060
Ticket Info: FREE - ($20 suggested donation)
SCHEDULE BY DATE: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
SCHEDULE BY AREA: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy asks the political question: How are we going to survive and rebuild in the rubble left from the economic, social, and psychological devastation of the idiotic kleptocrats?
Short Synopsis:
Is it just us, or does it feel like everything is falling apart?
Hallucinating robots, economic collapse, protesting frogs, people praying for the End of the World -
This is not the future, or the democracy, we were promised!
But the real question is: When it’s all over will there be enough left to build something new out of this... wreckage?
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy
July 3 – Sept. 7, 2026
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan - Music and Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Lisa Hori-Garcia - Music Direction by Daniel Savio and Will Durkee
https://www.sfmt.org
facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
http://www.youtube.com/@SanFranciscoMimeTroupe
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors
Sat., Aug. 1 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30)
Sun., Aug. 2 - 3:00 pm (Music 2:30)
301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060
Ticket Info: FREE - ($20 suggested donation)
SCHEDULE BY DATE: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
SCHEDULE BY AREA: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy asks the political question: How are we going to survive and rebuild in the rubble left from the economic, social, and psychological devastation of the idiotic kleptocrats?
Short Synopsis:
Is it just us, or does it feel like everything is falling apart?
Hallucinating robots, economic collapse, protesting frogs, people praying for the End of the World -
This is not the future, or the democracy, we were promised!
But the real question is: When it’s all over will there be enough left to build something new out of this... wreckage?
For more information: https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/wreckage...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 1, 2026 1:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network