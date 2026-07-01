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POLITICS OF THE HEART - An Interview with ALAN CLEMENTS
Interview with journalist, former Buddhist monk, activist, and artist Alan Clements on his new book, "Politics of the Heart."
Listen now:
Audio interview with journalist, former Buddhist monk, human rights activist, and artist Alan Clements on his new book, "Politics of the Heart: Nonviolence in an Age of Atrocity / Psychedelic Activism to End War." (2025) Some of Alan Clements' other books include "Burma: The Next Killing Fields?" (1992), "Voice of Hope" co-authored with Aung San Suu Kyi (1997), and "Natural Freedom: The Dharma Beyond Buddhism" (2000). A documentary film about Alan Clements was released in 2020 titled "Spiritually Incorrect."
This interview was originally broadcast on June 18, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC Santa Cruz, 88.1 FM / kzsc.org, broadcasting from the University of California Santa Cruz. (Transformation Highway is broadcast Thursdays at noon PST.)
This interview was originally broadcast on June 18, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC Santa Cruz, 88.1 FM / kzsc.org, broadcasting from the University of California Santa Cruz. (Transformation Highway is broadcast Thursdays at noon PST.)
For more information: https://www.worlddharma.com/
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