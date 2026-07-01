top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

POLITICS OF THE HEART - An Interview with ALAN CLEMENTS

by John Malkin (jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com)
Wed, Jul 1, 2026 2:05AM
Interview with journalist, former Buddhist monk, activist, and artist Alan Clements on his new book, "Politics of the Heart."
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (94.8MB) | Embed Audio
Audio interview with journalist, former Buddhist monk, human rights activist, and artist Alan Clements on his new book, "Politics of the Heart: Nonviolence in an Age of Atrocity / Psychedelic Activism to End War." (2025) Some of Alan Clements' other books include "Burma: The Next Killing Fields?" (1992), "Voice of Hope" co-authored with Aung San Suu Kyi (1997), and "Natural Freedom: The Dharma Beyond Buddhism" (2000). A documentary film about Alan Clements was released in 2020 titled "Spiritually Incorrect."

This interview was originally broadcast on June 18, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC Santa Cruz, 88.1 FM / kzsc.org, broadcasting from the University of California Santa Cruz. (Transformation Highway is broadcast Thursdays at noon PST.)
For more information: https://www.worlddharma.com/
§
by John Malkin
Wed, Jul 1, 2026 2:05AM
Alan Clements - human rights activist & author of "Politics of the Heart"
original image (602x670)
https://www.worlddharma.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code