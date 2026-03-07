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Protest Israel Consulate - July 3 marks 1,000 days of genocide in Gaza.
Date:
Friday, July 03, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Autonomous organizers
Location Details:
Weekly Friday Protest at the SF Israel Consulate
456 Montgomery
456 Montgomery
Friday July 3 marks 1,000 days since the beginning of Israel's siege of Gaza. For 1,000 days healthcare workers, teachers, humanitarian workers, journalists, faith leaders, families and children have been killed.
Join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and the Revolutionary Love Brigade in protest of 1,000 days of genocide.
Bring what you've got to make a ruckus, we love banners, drums, whistles, horns and flags. Free Palestine! We'll have an open mic and a news roundup blast broadcasted to the downtown. Bring your thoughts, poetry, prose and share your commitment to bear witness and call for an immediate end to genocide.
Join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and the Revolutionary Love Brigade in protest of 1,000 days of genocide.
Bring what you've got to make a ruckus, we love banners, drums, whistles, horns and flags. Free Palestine! We'll have an open mic and a news roundup blast broadcasted to the downtown. Bring your thoughts, poetry, prose and share your commitment to bear witness and call for an immediate end to genocide.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 30, 2026 9:44PM
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