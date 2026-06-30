top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California South Bay Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Victory Press Conference For SJSU Dr. Sang Kil Fired Over Opposing Genocide

by LVP
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 8:14PM
San Jose State University Professor & Dr. Sang Kil had a press conference at the Martin Luther King library at SFSU on June 30, 2026 to announce her arbitration victory with her supporters and to call continued continued struggle to stop the genocide in Gaza.
Professor Dr. Sang Kil At Press Conference
original image (2345x1759)
Victory Press Conference For SJSU Dr. Sang Kil Fired Over Palestine Solidarity & Opposing Genocide

Fired San Jose State University Professor Dr. Sang Kae Kil who is a Palestine activist won an
arbitration allowing her to go back to work with full back pay. She won the arbitration against
the SJSU management who illegally framed her up and terminated her for her opposition to
the Israeli genocide.

Democratic politicians like Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener and Governor Gavin
Newsom who is an ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees all are supporting the witch
hunt and terminations of CSU students and faculty who oppose the Israeli genocide.

She and others held a press conference on June 30, 2026 at SJSU Martin Luther King library
where she talked about her case and why it is important not only to faculty, students and staff
but all working people.

She was also joined by other organizations that had backed her fight and opposed the termination.

Additional Media:

https://www.kqed.org/news/12088425/san-jose-state-professor-fired-over-campus-gaza-protests-to-win-back-job-2

SJSU Admin Zionist Attack On Professor Sang Hea Kil, CFA/SEIU & The Defense Of Public Education
https://youtu.be/KwdR9EXoWRw

The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working Class
https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck

Professor Sang Hea Kil Website
https://linktr.ee/sangheakil?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAad7VVpjuxkjpu09RxKWyDp5B4fPMzP9VTz8CCQXcHnEMP2ZM3GL72WDDGb_ig_aem_slM3kKYcoqG8gh4dVRgUNA

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/R0kV2Zo0uE0
§NAACP San Jose Silicon Valley President Sean Allen Supported Professor Sang
by LVP
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 8:14PM
sm_kil_sang_naacp_speakers_at_sjsu_mlk_library.jpeg
original image (640x548)
The San Jose Silicon Valley NAACP actively supported SJSU professor Dr. San Kil who pointed out that it was attack on those speaking out against genocide and war crimes.
https://youtu.be/R0kV2Zo0uE0
§Press Conference Held In Front of SJSU Martin Luther King Library
by LVP
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 8:14PM
sm_img_5648.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The press conference was held in front of the San Jose State University Martin Luther King library
https://youtu.be/R0kV2Zo0uE0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$160.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code