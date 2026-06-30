San Jose State University Professor & Dr. Sang Kil had a press conference at the Martin Luther King library at SFSU on June 30, 2026 to announce her arbitration victory with her supporters and to call continued continued struggle to stop the genocide in Gaza.

Victory Press Conference For SJSU Dr. Sang Kil Fired Over Palestine Solidarity & Opposing GenocideFired San Jose State University Professor Dr. Sang Kae Kil who is a Palestine activist won anarbitration allowing her to go back to work with full back pay. She won the arbitration againstthe SJSU management who illegally framed her up and terminated her for her opposition tothe Israeli genocide.Democratic politicians like Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener and Governor GavinNewsom who is an ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees all are supporting the witchhunt and terminations of CSU students and faculty who oppose the Israeli genocide.She and others held a press conference on June 30, 2026 at SJSU Martin Luther King librarywhere she talked about her case and why it is important not only to faculty, students and staffbut all working people.She was also joined by other organizations that had backed her fight and opposed the termination.Additional Media:SJSU Admin Zionist Attack On Professor Sang Hea Kil, CFA/SEIU & The Defense Of Public EducationThe Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working ClassProfessor Sang Hea Kil WebsiteProduction of Labor Video Project