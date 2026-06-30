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Victory Press Conference For SJSU Dr. Sang Kil Fired Over Opposing Genocide
San Jose State University Professor & Dr. Sang Kil had a press conference at the Martin Luther King library at SFSU on June 30, 2026 to announce her arbitration victory with her supporters and to call continued continued struggle to stop the genocide in Gaza.
Victory Press Conference For SJSU Dr. Sang Kil Fired Over Palestine Solidarity & Opposing Genocide
Fired San Jose State University Professor Dr. Sang Kae Kil who is a Palestine activist won an
arbitration allowing her to go back to work with full back pay. She won the arbitration against
the SJSU management who illegally framed her up and terminated her for her opposition to
the Israeli genocide.
Democratic politicians like Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener and Governor Gavin
Newsom who is an ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees all are supporting the witch
hunt and terminations of CSU students and faculty who oppose the Israeli genocide.
She and others held a press conference on June 30, 2026 at SJSU Martin Luther King library
where she talked about her case and why it is important not only to faculty, students and staff
but all working people.
She was also joined by other organizations that had backed her fight and opposed the termination.
Additional Media:
https://www.kqed.org/news/12088425/san-jose-state-professor-fired-over-campus-gaza-protests-to-win-back-job-2
SJSU Admin Zionist Attack On Professor Sang Hea Kil, CFA/SEIU & The Defense Of Public Education
https://youtu.be/KwdR9EXoWRw
The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working Class
https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck
Professor Sang Hea Kil Website
https://linktr.ee/sangheakil?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAad7VVpjuxkjpu09RxKWyDp5B4fPMzP9VTz8CCQXcHnEMP2ZM3GL72WDDGb_ig_aem_slM3kKYcoqG8gh4dVRgUNA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Fired San Jose State University Professor Dr. Sang Kae Kil who is a Palestine activist won an
arbitration allowing her to go back to work with full back pay. She won the arbitration against
the SJSU management who illegally framed her up and terminated her for her opposition to
the Israeli genocide.
Democratic politicians like Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener and Governor Gavin
Newsom who is an ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees all are supporting the witch
hunt and terminations of CSU students and faculty who oppose the Israeli genocide.
She and others held a press conference on June 30, 2026 at SJSU Martin Luther King library
where she talked about her case and why it is important not only to faculty, students and staff
but all working people.
She was also joined by other organizations that had backed her fight and opposed the termination.
Additional Media:
https://www.kqed.org/news/12088425/san-jose-state-professor-fired-over-campus-gaza-protests-to-win-back-job-2
SJSU Admin Zionist Attack On Professor Sang Hea Kil, CFA/SEIU & The Defense Of Public Education
https://youtu.be/KwdR9EXoWRw
The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working Class
https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck
Professor Sang Hea Kil Website
https://linktr.ee/sangheakil?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAad7VVpjuxkjpu09RxKWyDp5B4fPMzP9VTz8CCQXcHnEMP2ZM3GL72WDDGb_ig_aem_slM3kKYcoqG8gh4dVRgUNA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/R0kV2Zo0uE0
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