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Censorship in Pride March video
The official recording of the 2026 San Francisco Pride March censored the Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women contingent in the Pride March.
The Freedom Socialist Party (FSP) and Radical Women (RW), two longtime activist organizations with a chapter in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin, participated in the SF Pride March. When we watched the video recording of the Pride March we were shocked that when it came time to view the FSP and RW contingent, a blank screen suddenly appeared, and we are not to be seen! Here’s the link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4eXUbp0o54. We are disappeared at the 16:48 mark.
It’s outrageous that we were consciously removed from the video of this year’s Pride March, which was hypocritically themed “Resistance in Action”! Could it be that our chants in front of the tv cameras offended Pride officials and San Francisco Mayor Lurie? We purposely chanted, “Mayor Lurie you can’t hide, Cutting services IS NOT PRIDE”! San Francisco’s top Democrat is threatening to eliminate critical services at Public Health and Human Services, as well as laying off hundreds of City workers.
We marched in the Resistance Contingent with other left groups and could be seen in the earlier shots. Visible signs and banners promoting socialism were also shown, so we surmise that it was our criticism of Mayor Lurie that resulted in our censure.
In FSP and RW we have seen corporate media and the official Pride leadership turn their backs on poor and working class LGBTQI+ folks for too long. In 2026, we’re seeing increased attacks on trans folks and queer youth. With increased violence, job and health discrimination, loss of basic human rights, Pride needs to get back to the fighting days of Stonewall.
We have written to the San Francisco Pride Board and ABC TV which was the “exclusive broadcaster” of the March asking for an explanation and a public apology. We are also demanding that they restore the segment of us that they removed.
It’s outrageous that we were consciously removed from the video of this year’s Pride March, which was hypocritically themed “Resistance in Action”! Could it be that our chants in front of the tv cameras offended Pride officials and San Francisco Mayor Lurie? We purposely chanted, “Mayor Lurie you can’t hide, Cutting services IS NOT PRIDE”! San Francisco’s top Democrat is threatening to eliminate critical services at Public Health and Human Services, as well as laying off hundreds of City workers.
We marched in the Resistance Contingent with other left groups and could be seen in the earlier shots. Visible signs and banners promoting socialism were also shown, so we surmise that it was our criticism of Mayor Lurie that resulted in our censure.
In FSP and RW we have seen corporate media and the official Pride leadership turn their backs on poor and working class LGBTQI+ folks for too long. In 2026, we’re seeing increased attacks on trans folks and queer youth. With increased violence, job and health discrimination, loss of basic human rights, Pride needs to get back to the fighting days of Stonewall.
We have written to the San Francisco Pride Board and ABC TV which was the “exclusive broadcaster” of the March asking for an explanation and a public apology. We are also demanding that they restore the segment of us that they removed.
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Seriously, what is up with the blatant censorship at SF Pride??
Wed, Jul 1, 2026 8:54AM
No to censoring working class queer voices!
Wed, Jul 1, 2026 8:26AM
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