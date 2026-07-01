From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Cuba After Castro: A Special Screening & Discussion with Abby Martin
Date:
Wednesday, July 01, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
As part of the International Week of Action for Cuba, join CODEPINK for a special screening of Cuba After Castro, an unprecedented documentary featuring the first and only American interview with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
As the United States continues to tighten sanctions and escalate pressure on Cuba, public understanding of the island is often shaped by decades of political narratives rather than firsthand perspectives. Cuba After Castro offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from Cuba’s first post-Revolution leader as he reflects on the country’s history, its revolutionary project, and the immense challenges of governing through intensified U.S. sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic hardship, and domestic unrest.
Directed by Abby Martin and Matthew Belen, the 84-minute documentary explores the life and political formation of Miguel Díaz-Canel while examining the broader forces shaping contemporary Cuba and the future of U.S.-Cuba relations.
Before the screening, filmmaker Abby Martin will offer opening remarks about the making of the film and the importance of telling Cuba’s story beyond the narratives that dominate U.S. media. Following her introduction, attendees will have the opportunity to ask Abby questions before the film begins.
Film Runtime: 84 minutes
Languages: English and Spanish
As the United States continues to tighten sanctions and escalate pressure on Cuba, public understanding of the island is often shaped by decades of political narratives rather than firsthand perspectives. Cuba After Castro offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from Cuba’s first post-Revolution leader as he reflects on the country’s history, its revolutionary project, and the immense challenges of governing through intensified U.S. sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic hardship, and domestic unrest.
Directed by Abby Martin and Matthew Belen, the 84-minute documentary explores the life and political formation of Miguel Díaz-Canel while examining the broader forces shaping contemporary Cuba and the future of U.S.-Cuba relations.
Before the screening, filmmaker Abby Martin will offer opening remarks about the making of the film and the importance of telling Cuba’s story beyond the narratives that dominate U.S. media. Following her introduction, attendees will have the opportunity to ask Abby questions before the film begins.
Film Runtime: 84 minutes
Languages: English and Spanish
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 30, 2026 3:14PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network