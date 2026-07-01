top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/1/2026
Americas International Anti-War

Cuba After Castro: A Special Screening & Discussion with Abby Martin

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 01, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/cuba0701
As part of the International Week of Action for Cuba, join CODEPINK for a special screening of Cuba After Castro, an unprecedented documentary featuring the first and only American interview with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

As the United States continues to tighten sanctions and escalate pressure on Cuba, public understanding of the island is often shaped by decades of political narratives rather than firsthand perspectives. Cuba After Castro offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from Cuba’s first post-Revolution leader as he reflects on the country’s history, its revolutionary project, and the immense challenges of governing through intensified U.S. sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic hardship, and domestic unrest.

Directed by Abby Martin and Matthew Belen, the 84-minute documentary explores the life and political formation of Miguel Díaz-Canel while examining the broader forces shaping contemporary Cuba and the future of U.S.-Cuba relations.

Before the screening, filmmaker Abby Martin will offer opening remarks about the making of the film and the importance of telling Cuba’s story beyond the narratives that dominate U.S. media. Following her introduction, attendees will have the opportunity to ask Abby questions before the film begins.

Film Runtime: 84 minutes
Languages: English and Spanish
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 30, 2026 3:14PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$160.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code