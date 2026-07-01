Cuba After Castro: A Special Screening & Discussion with Abby Martin

Date:

Wednesday, July 01, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

As part of the International Week of Action for Cuba, join CODEPINK for a special screening of Cuba After Castro, an unprecedented documentary featuring the first and only American interview with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.



As the United States continues to tighten sanctions and escalate pressure on Cuba, public understanding of the island is often shaped by decades of political narratives rather than firsthand perspectives. Cuba After Castro offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from Cuba’s first post-Revolution leader as he reflects on the country’s history, its revolutionary project, and the immense challenges of governing through intensified U.S. sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic hardship, and domestic unrest.



Directed by Abby Martin and Matthew Belen, the 84-minute documentary explores the life and political formation of Miguel Díaz-Canel while examining the broader forces shaping contemporary Cuba and the future of U.S.-Cuba relations.



Before the screening, filmmaker Abby Martin will offer opening remarks about the making of the film and the importance of telling Cuba’s story beyond the narratives that dominate U.S. media. Following her introduction, attendees will have the opportunity to ask Abby questions before the film begins.



Film Runtime: 84 minutes

Languages: English and Spanish