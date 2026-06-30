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After brief period of normalization, Oakland's illegal digital billboards become pushers.
First associating themselves with "community oriented organizations", Becker Boards fully unmasks, pumping alcohol, sugar, and pro-establishment brainwash at expense of the unconsenting vulnerable communities these parasites occupy.
It was only a matter of time.
As though the ruination of our night sky and wildlife/migratory habitats weren't enough, we get a heaping dose of sheer hypocrisy.
Nema Link and Isaac Kos-Read shoved these thru planning without CEQA, any real community involvement, or much attention, but it sure did please our "leaders" and their profiteering "non-profit" pals.
Chabot Space & Science Center has been infiltrated by advertising industry and completely lost its way. Nema Link sits on their board while serving Becker Board's interests.
Nothing more incongruous than a 14'x48' digital billboard promoting curiosity while simultaneously emitting destructive light pollution 24/7.
They don't dim them at night. There are no "side louvers", and both City of Oakland and Becker Boards encourage intense blue and white light emitting designs to draw maximum attention. Polarized sunglasses after dark are now a necessity of survival under the dystopian glare.
The smaller [but innumerable] Ike Smart City "kiosks", also found heavily invading B-town, are simply digital billboards with spyware cameras and "free" wifi.
They are data collection hubs, preying upon the poor and unknowing. F*CK Sheng Thao and Caroll Fife for disingenuously pushing those as "benefits to black and brown communities".
For shame, you self-serving puppet scum!
This is what the "City of Oakland" has deemed acceptable, and the scant resistance to date is telling them wholeheartedly that the people are fine with this.
Have they replaced so much of our real community with gentrifiers that we no longer have any say? Screw these capitalist roaches, we need to bring whatever backlash is still possible.
We don't want this trash. Action against this overly-vocal minority of greed monsters is past due.
By any means necessary: these billboards are an intense form of institutional violence, and whether by way of corporate propaganda, or simply blinding us all, they are entirely undiscriminating and damaging to all forms of life.
As though the ruination of our night sky and wildlife/migratory habitats weren't enough, we get a heaping dose of sheer hypocrisy.
Nema Link and Isaac Kos-Read shoved these thru planning without CEQA, any real community involvement, or much attention, but it sure did please our "leaders" and their profiteering "non-profit" pals.
Chabot Space & Science Center has been infiltrated by advertising industry and completely lost its way. Nema Link sits on their board while serving Becker Board's interests.
Nothing more incongruous than a 14'x48' digital billboard promoting curiosity while simultaneously emitting destructive light pollution 24/7.
They don't dim them at night. There are no "side louvers", and both City of Oakland and Becker Boards encourage intense blue and white light emitting designs to draw maximum attention. Polarized sunglasses after dark are now a necessity of survival under the dystopian glare.
The smaller [but innumerable] Ike Smart City "kiosks", also found heavily invading B-town, are simply digital billboards with spyware cameras and "free" wifi.
They are data collection hubs, preying upon the poor and unknowing. F*CK Sheng Thao and Caroll Fife for disingenuously pushing those as "benefits to black and brown communities".
For shame, you self-serving puppet scum!
This is what the "City of Oakland" has deemed acceptable, and the scant resistance to date is telling them wholeheartedly that the people are fine with this.
Have they replaced so much of our real community with gentrifiers that we no longer have any say? Screw these capitalist roaches, we need to bring whatever backlash is still possible.
We don't want this trash. Action against this overly-vocal minority of greed monsters is past due.
By any means necessary: these billboards are an intense form of institutional violence, and whether by way of corporate propaganda, or simply blinding us all, they are entirely undiscriminating and damaging to all forms of life.
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Ike Smart City "kiosks"
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 12:11PM
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