top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

After brief period of normalization, Oakland's illegal digital billboards become pushers.

by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
First associating themselves with "community oriented organizations", Becker Boards fully unmasks, pumping alcohol, sugar, and pro-establishment brainwash at expense of the unconsenting vulnerable communities these parasites occupy.
First associating themselves with "community oriented organizations", Becker Boards fully unmasks, pumping alcohol, sugar, and pro-establ...
original image (6000x4000)
It was only a matter of time.

As though the ruination of our night sky and wildlife/migratory habitats weren't enough, we get a heaping dose of sheer hypocrisy.

Nema Link and Isaac Kos-Read shoved these thru planning without CEQA, any real community involvement, or much attention, but it sure did please our "leaders" and their profiteering "non-profit" pals.

Chabot Space & Science Center has been infiltrated by advertising industry and completely lost its way. Nema Link sits on their board while serving Becker Board's interests.

Nothing more incongruous than a 14'x48' digital billboard promoting curiosity while simultaneously emitting destructive light pollution 24/7.

They don't dim them at night. There are no "side louvers", and both City of Oakland and Becker Boards encourage intense blue and white light emitting designs to draw maximum attention. Polarized sunglasses after dark are now a necessity of survival under the dystopian glare.

The smaller [but innumerable] Ike Smart City "kiosks", also found heavily invading B-town, are simply digital billboards with spyware cameras and "free" wifi.

They are data collection hubs, preying upon the poor and unknowing. F*CK Sheng Thao and Caroll Fife for disingenuously pushing those as "benefits to black and brown communities".

For shame, you self-serving puppet scum!

This is what the "City of Oakland" has deemed acceptable, and the scant resistance to date is telling them wholeheartedly that the people are fine with this.

Have they replaced so much of our real community with gentrifiers that we no longer have any say? Screw these capitalist roaches, we need to bring whatever backlash is still possible.

We don't want this trash. Action against this overly-vocal minority of greed monsters is past due.

By any means necessary: these billboards are an intense form of institutional violence, and whether by way of corporate propaganda, or simply blinding us all, they are entirely undiscriminating and damaging to all forms of life.
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08793.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08853.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08798.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_billboards4thecommunity.jpg
original image (1134x755)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_billboardbs.jpeg
original image (1568x1176)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_nematodelink.jpeg
original image (2048x1536)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_billboards4thecommunity2.jpg
original image (1568x1176)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc07089.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc07100.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc07101.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08840.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_657233389_18571017640000410_5448183227056806244_n.jpg
original image (1440x1920)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08778.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08829.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08809.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08816.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08824.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
sm_dsc08786.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:48AM
the-streets-are-watching-you.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (4.8MB)
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Ike Smart City "kiosks"
Billboards Destroy Communities
Tue, Jun 30, 2026 12:11PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code