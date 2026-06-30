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Barrio Book Club: "The Wretched of the Earth"
Date:
Monday, July 13, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
via Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1807 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
Join us for our second book - Wretched of the Earth by Franz Fanon
Our first book reading of Pedagogy of the Oppressed was a big success. After popular demand, we will be exploring Franz Fanon who's often referred to as the godfather of Decolonial theory. Free pdfs are available online. Hope to see y'all there. DM us if you have any questions.
Our first book reading of Pedagogy of the Oppressed was a big success. After popular demand, we will be exploring Franz Fanon who's often referred to as the godfather of Decolonial theory. Free pdfs are available online. Hope to see y'all there. DM us if you have any questions.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DaLocQ_Paar/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:28AM
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