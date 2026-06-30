Barrio Book Club: "The Wretched of the Earth"

Date:

Monday, July 13, 2026

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

via Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1807 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Join us for our second book - Wretched of the Earth by Franz Fanon



Our first book reading of Pedagogy of the Oppressed was a big success. After popular demand, we will be exploring Franz Fanon who's often referred to as the godfather of Decolonial theory. Free pdfs are available online. Hope to see y'all there. DM us if you have any questions.