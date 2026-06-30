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View events for the week of 7/18/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation

Protest the Salinas Rodeo

In front of the Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 North Main Street, Salinas (On the corner of Iris &amp; North Main Street)
original image (1275x1650)
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Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Little Hill Sanctuary
Location Details:
In front of the Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 North Main Street, Salinas (On the corner of Iris & North Main Street)
Just miles from the safety of the sanctuary is home to the Salinas Rodeo.

At rodeos animals are used and abused for human entertainment. Little Hill Sanctuary stands in protest of all rodeos including the rodeo in Salinas, California. Animals are not entertainment. And the animals used in rodeos need our protest and protection.

Please join us Saturday July 18th from 11am to 2pm in front of the rodeo complex on Main Street in Salinas to stand up against animal abuse and help put and end to the Salinas Rodeo.

Join the Rodeo Protest for the Animals

This is a peaceful protest to share information for a positive change for the animals. There will be extra banners & signs or you may make your own.

Sign up here for more information and to let us know you will be there:
https://littlehillsanctuary.org/rodeo-protest

Everyone has permission to print, post & forward the attached "Rodeo" poster.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 30, 2026 11:09AM
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