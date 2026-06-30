Just miles from the safety of the sanctuary is home to the Salinas Rodeo.At rodeos animals are used and abused for human entertainment. Little Hill Sanctuary stands in protest of all rodeos including the rodeo in Salinas, California. Animals are not entertainment. And the animals used in rodeos need our protest and protection.Please join us Saturday July 18th from 11am to 2pm in front of the rodeo complex on Main Street in Salinas to stand up against animal abuse and help put and end to the Salinas Rodeo.Join the Rodeo Protest for the AnimalsThis is a peaceful protest to share information for a positive change for the animals. There will be extra banners & signs or you may make your own.Sign up here for more information and to let us know you will be there:Everyone has permission to print, post & forward the attached "Rodeo" poster.