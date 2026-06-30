Boycott Chevron Banner Drop

Date:

Sunday, July 05, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

La Voz de Richmond

Location Details:

Sacramento Ave and San Luis Ave Richmond Annex Fwy I-80 pedestrian overpass

Chevron kills in Richmond, California, Palestine and the world.

Chevron fuels Genenocide! Boycott Chevron, Boycott Israel.

Not one vote for Israel supporters! Not one dollar for genociders.



This banner drop takes place in Richmond, CA on Sunday July 5th from 10 AM to noon.

It happens before the Oakland Boycott Chevron Pickett.

Join us in Richmond if you can.

Join the Oakland Boycott Chevron Pickett afterwards (5500 Telegraph Ave).

