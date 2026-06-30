From the Open-Publishing Calendar
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Indybay Feature
Boycott Chevron Banner Drop
Date:
Sunday, July 05, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
La Voz de Richmond
Location Details:
Sacramento Ave and San Luis Ave Richmond Annex Fwy I-80 pedestrian overpass
Chevron kills in Richmond, California, Palestine and the world.
Chevron fuels Genenocide! Boycott Chevron, Boycott Israel.
Not one vote for Israel supporters! Not one dollar for genociders.
This banner drop takes place in Richmond, CA on Sunday July 5th from 10 AM to noon.
It happens before the Oakland Boycott Chevron Pickett.
Join us in Richmond if you can.
Join the Oakland Boycott Chevron Pickett afterwards (5500 Telegraph Ave).
Chevron fuels Genenocide! Boycott Chevron, Boycott Israel.
Not one vote for Israel supporters! Not one dollar for genociders.
This banner drop takes place in Richmond, CA on Sunday July 5th from 10 AM to noon.
It happens before the Oakland Boycott Chevron Pickett.
Join us in Richmond if you can.
Join the Oakland Boycott Chevron Pickett afterwards (5500 Telegraph Ave).
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 30, 2026 10:23AM
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